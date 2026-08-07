ETV Bharat / state

Election Commission Extends Deadline Of SIR In Karnataka, Final Electoral Roll Set To Be Released On Oct 27

File - Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Anbu Kumar addresses a press conference on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at the Election Commission office in Bengaluru on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday extended the deadline for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in Karnataka. According to the revised schedule, the house-to-house visits by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) which began on June 30, will continue till August 17. The rationalisation of polling stations would be done by August 17.

The draft electoral roll will be now published on August 24, while the periods for filing claims and objection will begin the same day. This will come to an end on September 23.

As per the schedule, the notice phase/disposal of claims and objections will begin on August 24 and this will continue till October 22.

The final electoral roll will be published on October 27.

The poll panel took the decision after the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka urged it to revise the schedule of the ongoing excercise being carried out in the state.