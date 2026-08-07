Election Commission Extends Deadline Of SIR In Karnataka, Final Electoral Roll Set To Be Released On Oct 27
The ECI, in a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka on Friday, informed about the revised schedule of the SIR.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday extended the deadline for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in Karnataka. According to the revised schedule, the house-to-house visits by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) which began on June 30, will continue till August 17. The rationalisation of polling stations would be done by August 17.
The draft electoral roll will be now published on August 24, while the periods for filing claims and objection will begin the same day. This will come to an end on September 23.
As per the schedule, the notice phase/disposal of claims and objections will begin on August 24 and this will continue till October 22.
The final electoral roll will be published on October 27.
The poll panel took the decision after the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka urged it to revise the schedule of the ongoing excercise being carried out in the state.
The ECI, in a letter addressed to the state CEO on Friday, informed about the revised schedule of the SIR. The exercise is aimed at purification of electoral roll.
The poll panel has directed the CEO that all the officials/officers concerned shall be informed of its decision and wide publicity of the modified schedule shall be made through all available media.
The ECI has also directed that political Parties shall also be informed of the modified schedule in writing.
The third phase of SIR is being carried out in 16 states and three Union Territories in a staggered manner. Besides Telangana and Odisha, among the states and UTs in the third phase include Delhi, Mizoram, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya and Maharashtra.
It may be mentioned that the poll panel had earlier revised schedule of SIR in different states following requests from the respective CEOs. Among the States include Odisha, Telangana and Delhi.
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