ETV Bharat / state

EC Extends Deadline For Filing Claims, Objections To Name Deletion Under SIR In Jharkhand To Sep 30

Ranchi: Jharkhand's Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar on Tuesday said the Election Commission has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections to the deletion of names under the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls till September 30.

However, October 19 will remain the date for the publication of the revised voter list. This was the second extension of the deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Initially, the period for filing claims and objections to the deletion of names was from August 5 to September 4, and the final electoral roll was to be published on October 7. Later, the poll panel extended the deadline for filing claims and objections to September 15, while the publication of the revised voter list was deferred to October 19.

"Considering the convenience of voters, the Election Commission had previously extended the deadline for filing claims and objections under the SIR from September 4 to September 15. In view of requests received from various stakeholders and the volume of Form-6, Form-7, and Form-8 applications being submitted, the deadline has now been extended one final time to September 30," Kumar said.

Indian citizens, who attain the age of 18 by October 1, 2026, and whose names are not included in the draft electoral rolls, should avail the opportunity and fill out Form-6 within the stipulated timeframe, the chief electoral officer said.