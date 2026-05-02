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Election Commission Deploys 165 Additional Counting Observers In West Bengal Prior To Counting Of Votes

Security heightens outside the strongroom at the Netaji Indoor Stadium and Khudiram Anushilan Kendra premises ahead of the poll counting of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, in Kolkata on Saturday. ( Representational Image/ANI )

New Delhi: Prior to the May 4 counting of votes, the Election Commission of India(ECI) on Saturday informed that it has deployed 165 Additional Counting Observers to assist Counting Observers and 77 Police Observers to strengthen security and oversee law and order arrangements around counting centres across West Bengal.

The Additional Counting Observers and Police Observers have been deployed to ensure that the counting proceedings are conducted in a secure, peaceful, intimidation-free and transparent environment, it said.

Referring to their appointments, the ECI said these appointments have been made in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

During this period, the Observers shall be deemed to be on deputation to the Commission and will function under its superintendence and control, it said.

The poll panel said additional Counting Observers have been appointed to assist the Counting Observers for 165 Assembly Constituencies, which have more than one Counting Hall.

"Police Observers will oversee the security and law, and order arrangements around the Counting Centres of the ACs assigned to them and ensure that the security arrangements around the Counting Centres are as per the Commission's instructions. However, the Police Observers shall not enter the Counting Hall on the day of counting of votes under any circumstance," it said.