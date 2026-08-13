Election Commission Clarifies Telangana Government Family Certificate Is Not Valid For SIR Verification
It has been revealed that this certificate is only a document equivalent to a ration card.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clarified that the Family Register Certificate (FRC) currently being issued by the Telangana government as a certificate in the SIR process is invalid.
It has been revealed that this certificate is only a document equivalent to a ration card. It has been explained that since the ration card is not among the 12 certificates approved by the Supreme Court, the Family Register Certificate issued on its basis cannot be considered.
Telangana Chief Electoral Officer recently wrote to the ECI seeking clarification on the FRC being issued by the state government in the context of SIR. A petition has also been filed in the court regarding the sanction of this document.
Voters receiving notices as part of SIR should show one of the 12 certificates mentioned by the ECI. It also includes a family registration document. The election officials will announce the draft list of voters on August 17.
There are chances of notices being sent to voters who have doubts about the election officials and voters who have not been mapped with SIR-2002. Voters who receive the notices should appear before the ERO and show one of the 12 documents. In such a situation, the state government issued GO No. 172 on the 25th of last month to provide a family registration certificate in Telangana as well. It has instructed the tehsildars to provide it based on the information in the ration card.
Questioning how they will provide it without conducting an investigation, the EC has clarified that the ECI will only consider the family registration certificate issued on the basis of the memo given on July 25, 2013 in the united Andhra Pradesh.
It has clarified that the FRC will have to be provided only after conducting an investigation at the field level and examining the relevant documents. It stated that the family registration certificate is being issued based on the information in the ration card without any investigation, and that it is equivalent to a ration card. However, it clarified that family registration documents granted under the old system before the 25th of last month will be considered.
Increased number of polling stations in the state
With the rationalisation carried out as part of the SIR process, the number of polling stations in Telangana state has increased from 35,985 to 36,353. A new increase of 368 has been made. The rationalisation was carried out on the basis of the proposal to keep the number of people in each centre to not more than 1,200, to shift all voters from one house to one centre, and to keep voters within 2 kilometres of the polling centre.
The ECI approved this process on Wednesday. Proposals were received in the state to change the locations of a total of 551 polling centres, change the names of 335 centres, set up 460 new centres, and remove/merge 92 more centres with other centres.
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