ETV Bharat / state

Election Commission Clarifies Telangana Government Family Certificate Is Not Valid For SIR Verification

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clarified that the Family Register Certificate (FRC) currently being issued by the Telangana government as a certificate in the SIR process is invalid.

It has been revealed that this certificate is only a document equivalent to a ration card. It has been explained that since the ration card is not among the 12 certificates approved by the Supreme Court, the Family Register Certificate issued on its basis cannot be considered.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer recently wrote to the ECI seeking clarification on the FRC being issued by the state government in the context of SIR. A petition has also been filed in the court regarding the sanction of this document.

Voters receiving notices as part of SIR should show one of the 12 certificates mentioned by the ECI. It also includes a family registration document. The election officials will announce the draft list of voters on August 17.

There are chances of notices being sent to voters who have doubts about the election officials and voters who have not been mapped with SIR-2002. Voters who receive the notices should appear before the ERO and show one of the 12 documents. In such a situation, the state government issued GO No. 172 on the 25th of last month to provide a family registration certificate in Telangana as well. It has instructed the tehsildars to provide it based on the information in the ration card.