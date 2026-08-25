Election Commission Chalo Protest Against ECI On Sept 1 At Freedom Park: Actor Prakash Raj
According to the actor, the entire SIR process is flawed, and voters have been pushed into a state of helplessness.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 11:05 PM IST
Bengaluru: Hitting out at the Central Election Commission, actor Prakash Raj said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Karnataka is flawed, resulting in the exclusion of more than 43 lakh voters from the electoral roll.
According to him, the SIR process was carried out unscientifically and with malicious intent. Addressing a media conference at the Bengaluru Press Club on Tuesday, Prakash Raj said that an Election Commission Chalo protest will be held against the commission on September 1 in this regard. The Central Election Commission has hastily carried out the SIR process in the state without prior preparation. Our protest is not against the state Chief Electoral Officer Anbukumar or the BLOs. Our protest is against the Central Election Commission, he said.
An Election Commission Chalo protest will be held at the city's Freedom Park on September 1. The victims of all the districts of the state will participate in the struggle on that day. Political parties should forget their party affiliations and stand in support of the voters regarding the shortcomings in the SIR, he said.
The government should join hands for this. This struggle will be carried out in the form of a movement. It is not right to suddenly remove voters from the voter list without giving them at least six months before the start of the SIR, saying that there is no registration, and to bring teachers and convert them into BLOs without providing them with proper training and to conduct the SIR in a hurry is not acceptable to civil society, he added.
"Voting is very sacred in a democratic system. As many as 1.07 crore people have been excluded all of a sudden. The Central Election Commission has shown an authoritarian attitude. In West Bengal, 67 lakh voters have been deleted, and 27 lakh have approached the court challenging this. Out of these, 30,000 people are under investigation. It may take years to resolve all these cases," Prakash said.
He continued, "The draft list states that 65 lakh people have been shifted in and out of 1.07 crore in Karnataka. My address has changed, and I had asked the BLOs to submit a Form 8 application on July 17. But they refused to give it and added me to the list of those who have been permanently shifted."
According to him, the entire SIR process is flawed. Voters have been pushed into a state of helplessness. Conscious citizens cannot accept this, he said. "We have objections to the draft list of voters that has been published. There are 5.54 crore voters, and the commission should have informed at least six months in advance to conduct the SIR. The SIR is flawed, and we will knock on the court's door demanding that this entire process be stopped, " the actor pointed out.
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