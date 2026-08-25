ETV Bharat / state

Election Commission Chalo Protest Against ECI On Sept 1 At Freedom Park: Actor Prakash Raj

Bengaluru: Hitting out at the Central Election Commission, actor Prakash Raj said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Karnataka is flawed, resulting in the exclusion of more than 43 lakh voters from the electoral roll.

According to him, the SIR process was carried out unscientifically and with malicious intent. Addressing a media conference at the Bengaluru Press Club on Tuesday, Prakash Raj said that an Election Commission Chalo protest will be held against the commission on September 1 in this regard. The Central Election Commission has hastily carried out the SIR process in the state without prior preparation. Our protest is not against the state Chief Electoral Officer Anbukumar or the BLOs. Our protest is against the Central Election Commission, he said.

An Election Commission Chalo protest will be held at the city's Freedom Park on September 1. The victims of all the districts of the state will participate in the struggle on that day. Political parties should forget their party affiliations and stand in support of the voters regarding the shortcomings in the SIR, he said.

The government should join hands for this. This struggle will be carried out in the form of a movement. It is not right to suddenly remove voters from the voter list without giving them at least six months before the start of the SIR, saying that there is no registration, and to bring teachers and convert them into BLOs without providing them with proper training and to conduct the SIR in a hurry is not acceptable to civil society, he added.