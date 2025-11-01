ETV Bharat / state

Mokama Murder: ECI Orders Reshuffle Of Officers, Removal Of Patna SP

Patna: A couple of days after a Jan Suraaj Party supporter was allegedly murdered in Mokama, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday asked the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar to initiate disciplinary proceedings against three officers, who are posted presently in the Mokama Assembly constituency.

The poll panel also ordered replacement of the officers. The latest development came a day after the ECI sought a report from the Bihar police in connection with the Mokama incident. The ECI has asked the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) to submit a report in this regard.

Dular Chand Yadav, a supporter of the newly floated Jan Suraaj Party-led by Prashant Kishor, was allegedly murdered in Mokama on Thursday. The 75-year old was allegedly murdered while he was campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party for the forthcoming assembly elections.

The three officers against whom the poll panel ordered disciplinary proceedings are Chandan Kumar, (BAS), Sub Divisional Officer SDO, Barh-cum-Returning Officer of Mokama Assembly seat, Rakesh Kumar, SDPO and Abhishek Singh, SDPO, as per the letter addressed to the Bihar CEO by the ECI.

The officer proposed by the ECI to be posted in their place are Ashish Kumar, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Patna Municipal Corporation, Patna, Anand Kumar Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID, Patna and Ayush Shrivastava, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anti Terrorist Squad, Patna.