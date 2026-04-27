'EC Acting As Silent Spectator': Mamata Alleges EVM Tampering, 'Cash For Vote' As Bengal Gears Up For Phase-2 Elections
CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that power cuts were being deliberately carried out at strong rooms where EVMs are stored, to facilitate EVM tampering.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 10:22 AM IST|
Updated : April 27, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has made serious allegations of possible EVM tampering, while targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission during a public meeting at Bardan Market on Camac Street here on Sunday.
Addressing the gathering, Mamata Banerjee claimed that attempts are being made to take control of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after polling, and alleged that the Election Commission is acting as a "silent spectator" without taking necessary action.
"I heard about two incidents yesterday (Saturday). Criminals have been mobilised to capture EVMs after voting," she said.
Banerjee further alleged that power cuts were being deliberately carried out at strong rooms where EVMs are stored, to facilitate tampering. Questioning the Election Commission, she said, "Why was there load shedding there? There is no load shedding here. They are trying to loot by switching off electricity, covering themselves with blankets and wearing masks," urging the party workers and the public to remain alert and keep a close watch.
"If any machine malfunctions, do not cast your vote in it. They (poll body) might have installed a hidden chip. Further, before voting begins, ensure that your vote is being registered in the correct designated slot," she advised voters.
The Chief Minister also criticised a section of the state police administration. She alleged that the Election Commission had selectively transferred officers, including OCs and district magistrates, and that some of them were acting under the influence of the BJP and taking unilateral action against the TMC.
Issuing a indirect warning, Mamata Banerjee said, "Police should remember that after May 4, they (BJP) will leave, but you will remain here. We will take care of you and your families. Why are you working for the BJP?"
She appealed to the police to act impartially and serve the people instead of any political party.
Burdwan Market and the adjacent Camac Street area are predominantly inhabited by non-Bengali traders. Keeping the demographics in mind, the TMC chief delivered a message of communal harmony, addressing the Gujaratis, Marwaris, Jain and Sikh communities. She highlighted that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation had not imposed any new taxes on trade licences or drinking water.
Targeting the Centre, she criticised the GST regime, alleging that it was hurting traders' profits. "The Centre is taking away traders' earnings in the name of GST," she said.
She also specificallly highlighted the state government's social security initiatives aimed at supporting businessmen and gig workers. Opposing what she called divisive politics, Banerjee said, "I do not divide Bengal like the BJP. Our tradition is to stay united."
Accusing the Election Commission of bias, the Chief Minister claimed that names of nearly 90 lakh voters including 60 lakh Hindus and 30 lakh Muslims were deleted from electoral rolls, adding that her party had managed to restore 32 lakh names through a legal battle in the Supreme Court.
She also launched a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging that it promotes violence and division. "Do not allow BJP. They will bring bulldozers and incite riots," she said.
Banerjee further alleged that the elections, which are considered a 'festival of democracy', have turned into a "farce" because of BJP's "dictatorship, revenge politics and lawlessness".
'BJP Will Attempt To Buy Votes'
Banerjee, contesting from Bhabanipur Assembly constituency this year, also addressed a public rally at Mansatala Road crossing on Sunday, when she expressed apprehensions that the BJP might attempt to buy votes by distributing cash. She strongly condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks that Kolkata has been reduced to a 'slum' and reminded everyone of the rights and dignity of slum dwellers.
"The Home Minister claimed that 'Mamata-ji' has turned Kolkata into a city of slums. Are poor people not entitled to live in Kolkata? Do people from slum areas not pass their MA exams? Do they not become engineers? Do they not become IAS or IPS officers? We, too, were born in villages," she retorted.
Further, she said, "I have received information that they intend to send money to various slums. This money will be channeled through traitors. There are many who sell their allegiance for money; they are the 'MirJafars' of today. They will go from slum to slum, offering Rs 5,000 to each person in exchange for their vote."
On reshuffling of police personnel in the state just prior to the elections, Mamata alleged that these administrative changes were orchestrated solely to facilitate the inflow of illicit funds from other states. Raising questions about the movements of a black Scorpio car in the Bhabanipur area, Mamata asserted, "This is precisely why they (EC) replaced our police force. They have brought in Rs 300 crore from Odisha. We do not even know if the police are conducting proper checkpoint inspections. Had the authority remained in our hands, I would have certainly intercepted them."
Reassuring minority voters, the Chief Minister launched an attack on the BJP regarding both the NRC and Waqf properties. She stated, "Next, they will attempt to implement the NRC (National Register of Citizens). But we will not allow it. We will not permit the encroachment of Waqf properties."
On the issue of citizenship and voting rights, she urged voters to cast their votes personally and keep copies of their voter slips. "Keep a Xerox copy so that no one can trouble you in the future in the name of NRC," she said.
Expressing confidence, the Bengal Chief Minister claimed that her party had already crossed a century in the first phase of polling and would secure a massive victory in the second phase as well.
She further asserted that the BJP's downfall is inevitable in this Assembly election, and said, "We will fight, we will win, Bengal will triumph, and the BJP will be reduced to zero."
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