ETV Bharat / state

'EC Acting As Silent Spectator': Mamata Alleges EVM Tampering, 'Cash For Vote' As Bengal Gears Up For Phase-2 Elections

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has made serious allegations of possible EVM tampering, while targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission during a public meeting at Bardan Market on Camac Street here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Mamata Banerjee claimed that attempts are being made to take control of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after polling, and alleged that the Election Commission is acting as a "silent spectator" without taking necessary action.

"I heard about two incidents yesterday (Saturday). Criminals have been mobilised to capture EVMs after voting," she said.

Mamata Banerjee during election rally in Kolkata (PTI)

Banerjee further alleged that power cuts were being deliberately carried out at strong rooms where EVMs are stored, to facilitate tampering. Questioning the Election Commission, she said, "Why was there load shedding there? There is no load shedding here. They are trying to loot by switching off electricity, covering themselves with blankets and wearing masks," urging the party workers and the public to remain alert and keep a close watch.

"If any machine malfunctions, do not cast your vote in it. They (poll body) might have installed a hidden chip. Further, before voting begins, ensure that your vote is being registered in the correct designated slot," she advised voters.

The Chief Minister also criticised a section of the state police administration. She alleged that the Election Commission had selectively transferred officers, including OCs and district magistrates, and that some of them were acting under the influence of the BJP and taking unilateral action against the TMC.

Issuing a indirect warning, Mamata Banerjee said, "Police should remember that after May 4, they (BJP) will leave, but you will remain here. We will take care of you and your families. Why are you working for the BJP?"

She appealed to the police to act impartially and serve the people instead of any political party.

Burdwan Market and the adjacent Camac Street area are predominantly inhabited by non-Bengali traders. Keeping the demographics in mind, the TMC chief delivered a message of communal harmony, addressing the Gujaratis, Marwaris, Jain and Sikh communities. She highlighted that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation had not imposed any new taxes on trade licences or drinking water.

Mamata Banerjee during election rally in Kolkata (PTI)

Targeting the Centre, she criticised the GST regime, alleging that it was hurting traders' profits. "The Centre is taking away traders' earnings in the name of GST," she said.