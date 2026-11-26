Elected To Work, Not Gossip: Sule Dismisses Buzz About NCP (SP) Joining NDA, Her Future Role
Supriya Sule asked journalists to focus on policy issues, accountability and governance rather than unsubstantiated reports and gossip.
By PTI
Published : November 26, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Mumbai: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Thursday dismissed speculation about her party joining NDA and Sharad Pawar seeking the chief minister's post for her, and said she had been elected by the people of Baramati to work for the state and the country, and not to indulge in gossip.
Responding to questions about political speculation surrounding her party, Sule said she was a serious politician and policymaker. She also asked journalists to focus on policy issues, accountability and governance rather than unsubstantiated reports and gossip.
"I am a serious politician and a serious policymaker. I do not waste my time on gossip. The people of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency sent me to Delhi not to indulge in gossip. They sent me there to work and serve the state and the country," she said.
On a question related to the CM's post, she said her cousin late Ajit Pawar had consistently maintained over the last 40 years that whoever had the required numbers in the state legislature could become the chief minister. She urged the media to ask her about her work in Parliament, including her contributions to the four Joint Parliamentary Committees (JPCs) and the Finance Committee.
"Ask me what I have achieved through the four JPCs I have served on. I am on the Finance Committee. What is my position on the issues before it? What impact will US President Donald Trump's tariffs have on people's daily lives? These are the questions that matter," she said.
The younger generation expects accountability from elected representatives, she said, adding that she was prepared to answer questions related to her work. She said her politics was not based on personal allegations and that she had consistently raised questions about the administration and governance.
On the reports of internal differences in the NCP (SP), Sule said, "In a strong democracy, everyone has the right to express their views. Just as I have the strength to speak, I must also have the strength to listen." Sule said the NCP was founded by Sharad Pawar, who continues to be its president, and alleged that injustice had been done to him in the dispute over the party's name and symbol.
"We submitted all documents and evidence before the Election Commission, but injustice was still done to Pawar saheb. Our fight for the party continued yesterday, continues today and will continue tomorrow," she said. "Until Sharad Pawar gets justice and regains the party that he founded, our fight will continue," she added.
On Maharashtra's law and order situation, Sule said she had urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, to take the issue seriously. Citing Union Home Ministry data, she said Pune had the highest crime figures in Maharashtra and expressed concern over the deterioration of the city's reputation as a safe educational hub.
"I have no personal issue with the Pune Police Commissioner. The accountability must be fixed on the administration and the system overseeing the police," she said. Sule said she was proud of the Maharashtra Police personnel, but maintained that the administration supervising the force must be held accountable.
"We are not interested in allegations and counter-allegations. Public safety is important, and we must discuss the issue and find a solution," she said. She added that the NCP (SP), which represents two Lok Sabha constituencies in Pune district through her and Amol Kolhe, would cooperate with the government in addressing public safety concerns.
On the party's organisational activities, Sule said all NCP (SP) MPs had submitted information about the implementation of the VB-G RAM G scheme and the disbursement of funds to farmers after Sharad Pawar and party's Maharashtra unit chief Shashikant Shinde sought details.
The information would be discussed with district, taluka and village-level office-bearers as part of a party programme planned over the next one-and-a-half to two months, the Baramati MP said. Sule also said the party would adopt a constructive approach towards the government on issues concerning farmers and development, and would not oppose it merely for the sake of opposition.
Referring to Constitution Day, Sule said rules and laws must apply equally to everyone, including political parties and private companies. "If companies such as Colgate or Godrej put up advertisements or hoardings, they have to pay the required charges. Political parties should also be subject to the same rules. Those in power must practise what they preach," she said.
Sule also recalled the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, saying the incident had caused her a personal loss as she had lost three to four friends in the attacks. "I remember that day as if it happened yesterday," she said.
She said she was in Mumbai when the attacks took place and had rushed out with family members and friends after receiving the news. Their vehicle was stopped near Wilson College, and they had initially thought the incident was limited to an accident or a smaller emergency. "It was a huge personal loss for all of us," she said.
Read More