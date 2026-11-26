ETV Bharat / state

Elected To Work, Not Gossip: Sule Dismisses Buzz About NCP (SP) Joining NDA, Her Future Role

Mumbai: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Thursday dismissed speculation about her party joining NDA and Sharad Pawar seeking the chief minister's post for her, and said she had been elected by the people of Baramati to work for the state and the country, and not to indulge in gossip.

Responding to questions about political speculation surrounding her party, Sule said she was a serious politician and policymaker. She also asked journalists to focus on policy issues, accountability and governance rather than unsubstantiated reports and gossip.

"I am a serious politician and a serious policymaker. I do not waste my time on gossip. The people of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency sent me to Delhi not to indulge in gossip. They sent me there to work and serve the state and the country," she said.

On a question related to the CM's post, she said her cousin late Ajit Pawar had consistently maintained over the last 40 years that whoever had the required numbers in the state legislature could become the chief minister. She urged the media to ask her about her work in Parliament, including her contributions to the four Joint Parliamentary Committees (JPCs) and the Finance Committee.

"Ask me what I have achieved through the four JPCs I have served on. I am on the Finance Committee. What is my position on the issues before it? What impact will US President Donald Trump's tariffs have on people's daily lives? These are the questions that matter," she said.

The younger generation expects accountability from elected representatives, she said, adding that she was prepared to answer questions related to her work. She said her politics was not based on personal allegations and that she had consistently raised questions about the administration and governance.

On the reports of internal differences in the NCP (SP), Sule said, "In a strong democracy, everyone has the right to express their views. Just as I have the strength to speak, I must also have the strength to listen." Sule said the NCP was founded by Sharad Pawar, who continues to be its president, and alleged that injustice had been done to him in the dispute over the party's name and symbol.

"We submitted all documents and evidence before the Election Commission, but injustice was still done to Pawar saheb. Our fight for the party continued yesterday, continues today and will continue tomorrow," she said. "Until Sharad Pawar gets justice and regains the party that he founded, our fight will continue," she added.

On Maharashtra's law and order situation, Sule said she had urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, to take the issue seriously. Citing Union Home Ministry data, she said Pune had the highest crime figures in Maharashtra and expressed concern over the deterioration of the city's reputation as a safe educational hub.