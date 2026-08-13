ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Electrocution Claims 1919 Lives In A Decade, RTI Data Reveals

The official data will force KSEB to strengthen measures aimed at preventing electrical accidents. ( ETV Bharat )

By Aravind Babu

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 1,919 people lost their lives in electrical accidents in Kerala over a little more than a decade, according to data obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act from the offices of the Kerala State Electricity Board's Chief Safety Commissioner and Financial Advisor.

The official data covers the period from April 1, 2016, to June 30, 2026, and was obtained by RTI activist Raju Vazhakkala. The records also show that 498 animals died in electrical accidents during the period.

Among the 1,919 human fatalities, 66 were permanent KSEB employees and 99 were contract workers. Accidents involving KSEB lines alone accounted for the deaths of 65 permanent employees and 99 contract workers.

The data further shows that 895 members of the public died in accidents involving KSEB installations, while 1,030 people lost their lives in accidents involving consumer installations, including household electrical appliances and maintenance-related work.

The KSEB records also attribute 84 deaths to illegally erected electric fences, highlighting the risks associated with unauthorised electrical installations.

Ernakulam Records Highest Number f Accidents

The Ernakulam region recorded the highest number of accidents, with 1,605 cases during the period covered by the RTI response.

The fatalities in the region included 19 permanent KSEB employees, 28 contract workers and 223 members of the public in accidents involving board installations. Another 342 people died in accidents involving consumer installations.

In the Thiruvananthapuram region, 1,239 accidents were recorded. They resulted in the deaths of 18 permanent employees, 27 contract workers and 230 members of the public in board-installation-related accidents, while 265 fatalities were linked to consumer installations.

The official data obatined by RTI activist Raju Vazakkala. (ETV Bharat)

The Kozhikode region recorded 1,182 accidents, with 15 permanent employees, 23 contract workers and 191 members of the public losing their lives in accidents involving board installations.

In Kannur, 611 accidents were recorded, resulting in the deaths of 12 permanent employees, 13 contract workers and 92 members of the public in accidents involving board installations.

However, the KSEB clarified that the information available in the records does not include a detailed demographic breakdown of the victims. Data on age, gender, year-wise fatalities, district-wise classification and the number of schoolchildren among those killed was not available in the response.