Eldery Man Killed, His Cousin Injured As Car Driven By Minor Hits Their Two-Wheeler In Hyderabad
The elderly man came under the wheels of the car even as some onlookers gathered and tried to rescue him.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: An elderly man was killed while his cousin sustained injuries after a car driven allegedly by a minor boy rammed into their scooter in Hyderabad on Sunday.
The incident occurred in Karmika Nagar when the 65-year-old and his cousin were on their way to church on the two-wheeler. CCTV footage of the incident shows a car hitting the scooter from the opposite direction. The car then crashed into two-wheelers parked on the roadside and came to a halt.
The elderly man, riding pillion on scooter, could be seen going under the wheels of the car even as some onlookers gathered and tried to rescue him. The man was immediately rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment, while his cousin escaped with injuries, police said.
Seven other two-wheelers were also damaged in the accident. According to a police official, the car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, an intermediate second-year (Class XII) student and his friend, also a minor, was seated in the vehicle.
The car was hired by one of their friends, who is a major, and they planned to go to Ananthagiri Hills of Vikarabad district. "When he (the major friend) went to have food at his home, his two minor friends drove away the car. Initially, one of them drove the vehicle for some time, and later the 17-year-old drove it and hit the two-wheelers," the official said.
The minor driver was detained. A case was registered on charges of rash and negligent driving under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) besides under relevant sections of the MV Act at Madhura Nagar police station, police added.
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