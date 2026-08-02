ETV Bharat / state

Eldery Man Killed, His Cousin Injured As Car Driven By Minor Hits Their Two-Wheeler In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An elderly man was killed while his cousin sustained injuries after a car driven allegedly by a minor boy rammed into their scooter in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Karmika Nagar when the 65-year-old and his cousin were on their way to church on the two-wheeler. CCTV footage of the incident shows a car hitting the scooter from the opposite direction. The car then crashed into two-wheelers parked on the roadside and came to a halt.

The elderly man, riding pillion on scooter, could be seen going under the wheels of the car even as some onlookers gathered and tried to rescue him. The man was immediately rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment, while his cousin escaped with injuries, police said.