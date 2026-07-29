ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Woman Making Ends Meet With Job Guarantee Scheme Receives GST Notice Of Rs 2.79 Crore In Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur

Tirupattur: An illiterate elderly woman, who works under the 100-day employment guarantee scheme of the government, recently received a GST notice of a whopping Rs 2.79 crore at Tirupattur district in Tamil Nadu.

Rukmani, wife of Murugesan and a resident of Padavettu Amman Koil Street in Pudur, near Jolarpettai in Tirupattur district, was shocked to learn that she had received a GST notice of Rs 2.79 crore. As if this was not enough, Rukmani was told by bank officials that her account has been frozen.

Rukmani supports herself solely through wages earned by participating in lake desilting work under the 100-day employment scheme jointly implemented by the Union and state governments. Recently, Rukmani visited the Indian Bank branch in Thimrayanpettai to withdraw her wages. The bank staff checked her account and told her, much to her amazement, that it had been frozen.

Startled, Rukmani asked the officials the reason and was told that an order to freeze the account had been received from the Central GST Intelligence wing. The notice stated that a Current Account opened in her name had generated revenue amounting to several crores of rupees, and she was required to immediately pay Rs. 2.79 crore in GST to the government. The notice further claimed that she was running a business entity named 'RM Traders'.

"I struggle to make ends meet and rely on the 100-day employment scheme for my livelihood. I cannot even afford a proper meal. I am illiterate and whenever I visit the bank, I withdraw money using my thumb impression," said Rukmani, adding she is yet to comprehend how did she received a GST notice, that too of a whopping Rs 2.79 crore.