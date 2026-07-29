Elderly Woman Making Ends Meet With Job Guarantee Scheme Receives GST Notice Of Rs 2.79 Crore In Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur
Rukmani was shocked to learn of the notice and that her bank account had been frozen on instructions of the Central GST Intelligence Wing.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
Tirupattur: An illiterate elderly woman, who works under the 100-day employment guarantee scheme of the government, recently received a GST notice of a whopping Rs 2.79 crore at Tirupattur district in Tamil Nadu.
Rukmani, wife of Murugesan and a resident of Padavettu Amman Koil Street in Pudur, near Jolarpettai in Tirupattur district, was shocked to learn that she had received a GST notice of Rs 2.79 crore. As if this was not enough, Rukmani was told by bank officials that her account has been frozen.
Rukmani supports herself solely through wages earned by participating in lake desilting work under the 100-day employment scheme jointly implemented by the Union and state governments. Recently, Rukmani visited the Indian Bank branch in Thimrayanpettai to withdraw her wages. The bank staff checked her account and told her, much to her amazement, that it had been frozen.
Startled, Rukmani asked the officials the reason and was told that an order to freeze the account had been received from the Central GST Intelligence wing. The notice stated that a Current Account opened in her name had generated revenue amounting to several crores of rupees, and she was required to immediately pay Rs. 2.79 crore in GST to the government. The notice further claimed that she was running a business entity named 'RM Traders'.
"I struggle to make ends meet and rely on the 100-day employment scheme for my livelihood. I cannot even afford a proper meal. I am illiterate and whenever I visit the bank, I withdraw money using my thumb impression," said Rukmani, adding she is yet to comprehend how did she received a GST notice, that too of a whopping Rs 2.79 crore.
Rukmani said officials must rectify the error as soon as possible and restore her account. "I have absolutely no connection with this massive sum of money. The government must identify the fraudsters who misused my documents and absolve me of this tax liability," she said with tears in her eyes.
Preliminary investigations by bank officials and the police suggest that unidentified individuals may have used documents—such as Aadhaar and PAN cards—submitted by Rukmani for the 100-day employment scheme to set up a shell company and engage in a multi-crore rupee tax evasion scam.
Rukmani's family members said they will soon lodge a formal complaint with the District Superintendent of Police regarding the matter.
There have been many such incidents in the past. A young farmer in Rajasthan was sent a notice which stated he had made transactions worth more than Rs 90 crore in Delhi. The notice stated that he had to pay Rs.1,39,79,407 in tax for this.