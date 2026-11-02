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Elderly Woman Killed In Leopard Attack In Palghar; Villagers Threaten Protest

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Palghar: A 65-year-old woman was killed after a leopard attacked her in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday. The incident occurred in Mategaon village under the Dahanu forest division on Sunday evening. Angry villagers threatened to stage a protest if the big cat is not captured soon.

The leopard suddenly pounced on Tulsi Rama Sawar, an agricultural labourer from Sarshi village in the Vikramgad taluka, and grabbed her by the neck. The woman died on the spot, Vangaon's assistant police inspector Tushar Pachpute said.

Locals rushed to the spot on hearing the commotion, but the animal fled into a nearby forest in the darkness.