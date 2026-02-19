ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Elderly Woman Killed, Robbed On Outskirts Of Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 69-year-old woman was allegedly murdered and robbed of her jewellery at her residence in the outskirt area of Karnataka’s Bengaluru, while her paralysed husband was present, police said Thursday. The incident took place on Pete street of Nelamangala city of Bengaluru Rural district, police said. Shobha lived with her husband, who is paralysed and bedridden, they said.

Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandrakanth said that for the past decade, she had been the sole caregiver for her husband. According to the police, the miscreants broke into the house and killed Shobha by hitting her head.

The crime came to light on Wednesday evening when her husband’s physiotherapist arrived for a scheduled session. Upon finding Shobha’s lifeless body in a pool of blood, the doctor immediately alerted the local authorities, the SP said. After the incident came to light, the Nelamangala Town police reached the spot and started an investigation. The dog squad have also visited the spot.