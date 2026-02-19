Karnataka: Elderly Woman Killed, Robbed On Outskirts Of Bengaluru
The deceased woman, Sobha, was the sole caregiver for her paralysed husband. The couple used to live in the Nelamangala city.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Bengaluru: A 69-year-old woman was allegedly murdered and robbed of her jewellery at her residence in the outskirt area of Karnataka’s Bengaluru, while her paralysed husband was present, police said Thursday. The incident took place on Pete street of Nelamangala city of Bengaluru Rural district, police said. Shobha lived with her husband, who is paralysed and bedridden, they said.
Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandrakanth said that for the past decade, she had been the sole caregiver for her husband. According to the police, the miscreants broke into the house and killed Shobha by hitting her head.
The crime came to light on Wednesday evening when her husband’s physiotherapist arrived for a scheduled session. Upon finding Shobha’s lifeless body in a pool of blood, the doctor immediately alerted the local authorities, the SP said. After the incident came to light, the Nelamangala Town police reached the spot and started an investigation. The dog squad have also visited the spot.
The SP said that investigations are being conducted from all angles, and no conclusions can be drawn at this point. "We will be able to provide clear information once the investigation is complete. It appears that a single individual may have carried out the crime. If multiple people were involved, the situation would be different, but that does not seem to be the case here. At this stage, it is difficult to determine the number of people involved. We will provide updates following the investigation. Legal action will be taken against those responsible for the murder," SP Chandrakanth said.
