ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Woman Killed After Mercedes Benz Runs Over Her In Delhi

The Wagaon R car that was involved in mishap at Narela in New Delhi on Saturday ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A 70-year-old woman was killed in a road accident involving a Mercedes-Benz and a WagonR car on Saturday in the Narela area of the national capital, police said.

The mishap occurred in front of the Himalaya Apartment. The impact was so severe that the WagonR was propelled into a loading three-wheeler parked behind it. Chaos ensued at the scene immediately after the accident.

An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Narela in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Upon receiving the information, Delhi Police personnel arrived at the spot and started a probe. The deceased has been identified as Urmila, wife of Satyanarayan and a resident of Mamurpur, Narela.