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Elderly Woman Killed After Mercedes Benz Runs Over Her In Delhi

The mishap occurred in the Narela area of the national capital on Saturday.

Elderly Woman Killed After Mercedes Benz Runs Over Her In Delhi
The Wagaon R car that was involved in mishap at Narela in New Delhi on Saturday (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 8, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST

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Updated : August 8, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST

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New Delhi: A 70-year-old woman was killed in a road accident involving a Mercedes-Benz and a WagonR car on Saturday in the Narela area of the national capital, police said.

The mishap occurred in front of the Himalaya Apartment. The impact was so severe that the WagonR was propelled into a loading three-wheeler parked behind it. Chaos ensued at the scene immediately after the accident.

An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Narela in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Upon receiving the information, Delhi Police personnel arrived at the spot and started a probe. The deceased has been identified as Urmila, wife of Satyanarayan and a resident of Mamurpur, Narela.

Sources said that the driver of the WagonR also sustained minor injuries and his condition is stable following treatment. The police have taken possession of the deceased's body and sent it to the hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Proceedings to register a fatal accident case are underway. Ashok, a local resident, stated that the elderly woman had gone out for a morning walk when a speeding Mercedes struck three vehicles, and the woman was caught in the chain of collisions and subsequently died.

Another local, Geetaram, recalled that a vehicle arrived at high speed and hit the WagonR — noting that a liquor bottle was found inside the speeding vehicle.

The Delhi Police is reviewing the CCTV footage from nearby areas. The family is in a state of mourning following the death of a 70-year-old woman.

Last Updated : August 8, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST

TAGGED:

NARELA
NEW DELHI
MERCEDES BENZ
WAGON R
ROAD ACCIDENT

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