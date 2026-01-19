ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Woman's Half-Naked Body Found Near Drain In Haryana Village

Police examine the spot where the body of an elderly woman was found in Sonipat, Haryana ( ETV Bharat )

Sonipat: In a shocking incident reported from Haryana, the body of a 65-year-old woman, who had gone to collect green fodder from a field was recovered in a semi-naked condition outside her village here on Monday, police said.

The incident has come to light under the Kharkhoda police station limits of the district. According to local residents, the elderly woman left her home on Sunday evening to collect green fodder from a field. When she did not return by late evening, her family became worried. Family members and villagers searched the surrounding fields and roads, but could not find any trace of her throughout the night.

On Monday morning, the woman's body was found lying in the bushes near a drain outside the village according to the locals. What raised more horror was that the body was found in a semi-naked condition.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Kundli police reached the spot and took the body into custody, sending it for post-mortem examination.