ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Woman Found Living With Dead Husband In Karnataka’s Banakal

Chikkamagaluru: A shocking incident has come to light in Banakal, Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka. The distressing and unusual event involves a mentally ill elderly woman. She reportedly lived for a full 10 days with the body of her dead husband. This fact was revealed only belatedly.

The deceased has been identified as Cyril Monis (77). He lived in Banakal with his wife. Due to failing health, Cyril Monis was bedridden and remained at home. He had two children: A son working in Bengaluru and a daughter living abroad.

Both children called their mother every day to inquire about their father's health. Each time, their mother responded that their father was healthy and doing well. The children trusted their mother and did not suspect anything was wrong at first.

As days passed, the children noticed inconsistencies in their mother's words. When they could no longer hear their father's voice, the son became suspicious. He immediately called a friend and asked him to visit their house and check on them.

When the son’s friend visited the house, he was met with a heart-wrenching sight. Monis had been dead for ten days. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition. Despite this, his wife, who had lost her mental stability, continued to live alongside the corpse.