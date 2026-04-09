Elderly Woman Found Living With Dead Husband In Karnataka’s Banakal
In Banakal, an elderly woman unknowingly lived with her husband’s corpse for 10 days before the shocking discovery.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Chikkamagaluru: A shocking incident has come to light in Banakal, Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka. The distressing and unusual event involves a mentally ill elderly woman. She reportedly lived for a full 10 days with the body of her dead husband. This fact was revealed only belatedly.
The deceased has been identified as Cyril Monis (77). He lived in Banakal with his wife. Due to failing health, Cyril Monis was bedridden and remained at home. He had two children: A son working in Bengaluru and a daughter living abroad.
Both children called their mother every day to inquire about their father's health. Each time, their mother responded that their father was healthy and doing well. The children trusted their mother and did not suspect anything was wrong at first.
As days passed, the children noticed inconsistencies in their mother's words. When they could no longer hear their father's voice, the son became suspicious. He immediately called a friend and asked him to visit their house and check on them.
When the son’s friend visited the house, he was met with a heart-wrenching sight. Monis had been dead for ten days. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition. Despite this, his wife, who had lost her mental stability, continued to live alongside the corpse.
Upon learning of the father's death, the children and local residents were left in shock. Local residents became aware of the situation and informed the Banakal police. They comforted the family and took the initiative to arrange the deceased's final rites. Their actions demonstrated humanity.
Social worker Arif, who conducted the last rites, told ETV Bharat, “Yesterday morning, Banakal police called me after receiving complaints of a foul smell from a house in Subhash Nagar, Banakal. When we went with the Sub-Inspector to the house, the wife initially refused to open the gate. Nevertheless, we entered and found that Mrs Monis was mentally unstable and that Mr Monis had passed away around 9-10 days ago. His wife had not informed anyone due to her mental condition.”
“When we entered, Cyril Monis’s body was in a highly decomposed state and infested with maggots. In the presence of police and the public, we removed the body and performed the last rites at the Christian cemetery. His son works in Bengaluru and his daughter resides abroad. I appeal to the public to take care of your elderly parents and keep them close,” Arif added.
A case has been registered at the Banakal police station, and the investigation is ongoing.
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