Elderly Woman Found Dead In Ancestral Home, Body Found In A Decomposed State
She had not been answering calls for several days. It was then that one her sons travelled from Noida to Haridwar.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST|
Updated : February 13, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Haridwar: An elderly woman was found dead inside her ancestral home in Arya Nagar locality of Haridwar on Thursday. The police suspects that she had died nearly 10 to 15 days ago while living alone in the house.
During preliminary inquiry, it was found that one of her sons works at the Bank of India in Faridabad, while the other had taken voluntary retirement (VRS) from the Intelligence Bureau. Both sons live with their respective families in Faridabad and Delhi. The ancestral house is located in Jwalapur and the woman reportedly did not live with her sons.
Her sons reportedly spoke to her daily over the phone. However, she had not been answering calls for several days. It was then that one her sons travelled from Noida to Haridwar.
When he knocked on the door, there was no response. With the help of neighbours, the door was broken open, and the elderly woman’s decomposed body was found inside.
Upon receiving the information, Jwalapur Kotwali police reached the scene, took custody of the body, and sent it to the district hospital for post-mortem. Police also gathered information about the woman from neighbours in the locality.
According to police, the woman lived alone in her house in Peer Wali Gali. On Thursday morning, information about the recovery of her body was received. Police immediately reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.
Jwalapur Kotwali in-charge Kundan Singh Rana said, "The woman appears to have died 10 to 15 days ago. As soon as we received the information, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report. We have also questioned her family members and relatives."
Read More: