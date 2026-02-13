ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Woman Found Dead In Ancestral Home, Body Found In A Decomposed State

Haridwar: An elderly woman was found dead inside her ancestral home in Arya Nagar locality of Haridwar on Thursday. The police suspects that she had died nearly 10 to 15 days ago while living alone in the house.

During preliminary inquiry, it was found that one of her sons works at the Bank of India in Faridabad, while the other had taken voluntary retirement (VRS) from the Intelligence Bureau. Both sons live with their respective families in Faridabad and Delhi. The ancestral house is located in Jwalapur and the woman reportedly did not live with her sons.

Her sons reportedly spoke to her daily over the phone. However, she had not been answering calls for several days. It was then that one her sons travelled from Noida to Haridwar.

When he knocked on the door, there was no response. With the help of neighbours, the door was broken open, and the elderly woman’s decomposed body was found inside.