Elderly Woman Brutally Murdered In Amritsar’s Indira Colony, Tenants Suspected
According to the victim’s daughter, Simi, she lived with her mother in the house, while two young men had been staying there as tenants.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Amritsar: An elderly woman aged between 65 and 70 was brutally murdered in Indira Colony, located on Majitha Road in Amritsar. The woman was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon by unidentified assailants. The deceased has been identified as Veena Rani, a retired government employee.
According to the victim’s daughter, Simi, she lived with her mother in the house, while two young men had been staying there as tenants for the past one-and-a-half to two years. The family said both tenants spoke fluent Punjabi and had always appeared calm and well-behaved, never giving rise to suspicion.
Family members revealed that one of the tenants had recently mentioned dropping his wife at their native village, while the other had spoken about receiving an Australian visa and hosting a party.
It is alleged that on the pretext of a party, the tenants called the victim’s son-in-law upstairs on Tuesday evening and allegedly mixed an intoxicant in his alcohol, rendering him unconscious. Later, around 1 am, the elderly woman was attacked with a sharp weapon and murdered. After committing the crime, both tenants fled the scene.
The incident came to light in the morning when another tenant living upstairs informed the family. Upon opening the door, they found blood splattered across the bed and household items strewn around. Veena Rani had previously served in the electricity board and had retired from government service. As a good quantity of gold jewellery was kept in the house, police suspect the murder was committed with the intention of robbery.
On receiving information, police rushed to the spot. ADCP City-2 Vinila said that suspicion has been raised against the two tenants and the case is being investigated from all angles. Improvement Trust Chairman Karamjit Singh Rintu said the incident has created fear in the area and stressed the need for thorough verification of tenants before renting out properties.
The victim’s family has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and justice. Police have assured that the suspects will be traced soon.
Read More: