Elderly Woman Brutally Murdered In Amritsar’s Indira Colony, Tenants Suspected

Amritsar: An elderly woman aged between 65 and 70 was brutally murdered in Indira Colony, located on Majitha Road in Amritsar. The woman was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon by unidentified assailants. The deceased has been identified as Veena Rani, a retired government employee.

According to the victim’s daughter, Simi, she lived with her mother in the house, while two young men had been staying there as tenants for the past one-and-a-half to two years. The family said both tenants spoke fluent Punjabi and had always appeared calm and well-behaved, never giving rise to suspicion.

Family members revealed that one of the tenants had recently mentioned dropping his wife at their native village, while the other had spoken about receiving an Australian visa and hosting a party.

It is alleged that on the pretext of a party, the tenants called the victim’s son-in-law upstairs on Tuesday evening and allegedly mixed an intoxicant in his alcohol, rendering him unconscious. Later, around 1 am, the elderly woman was attacked with a sharp weapon and murdered. After committing the crime, both tenants fled the scene.