ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Woman Beaten To Death By Daughter and Grandson In Bengaluru

Jayamma (on the left) killed by her daughter and grandson ( Etv Bharat )

Bengaluru: An elderly woman was beaten to death by her daughter and grandson in Bengaluru on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as 70-year-old Jayamma. Police arrested the daughter, Bhagyalakshmi, and grandson Kushal, and an investigation is underway.

According to initial police information, the family was addicted to alcohol. On the night of June 21, the mother and daughter fought over this issue. After the argument escalated, Bhagyalakshmi and Kushal killed Jayamma by hitting her on the head with a millet-making stick.

Later, the accused hid the body in the house to conceal the crime, the police added.

After some time, Kushal called his friend and said, "Our grandmother has passed away. I am upset. So bring some alcohol to drink." His friend, who saw Jayamma's body, informed the police.