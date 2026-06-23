Elderly Woman Beaten To Death By Daughter and Grandson In Bengaluru
The deceased has been identified as Jayamma (70). Police arrested the daughter, Bhagyalakshmi, and grandson, Kushal and an investigation is underway.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Bengaluru: An elderly woman was beaten to death by her daughter and grandson in Bengaluru on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as 70-year-old Jayamma. Police arrested the daughter, Bhagyalakshmi, and grandson Kushal, and an investigation is underway.
According to initial police information, the family was addicted to alcohol. On the night of June 21, the mother and daughter fought over this issue. After the argument escalated, Bhagyalakshmi and Kushal killed Jayamma by hitting her on the head with a millet-making stick.
Later, the accused hid the body in the house to conceal the crime, the police added.
After some time, Kushal called his friend and said, "Our grandmother has passed away. I am upset. So bring some alcohol to drink." His friend, who saw Jayamma's body, informed the police.
Anita B. Haddannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bangalore South West Division, said Bhagyalakshmi's husband separated from her because of her drinking habit and that she was living with Kushal.
"Jayamma had come to live with them from Hassan district in Karnataka two months ago. Ever since Jayamma arrived, there had been a commotion in their house," added the Deputy Commissioner of Police.
According to neighbours, they all used to drink alcohol and make noise all the time.
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