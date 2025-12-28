Elderly Voters in Bengal To Get SIR Hearings At Home, Says CEO
The new directive came following complaints that elderly and infirm individuals were made to walk long distances for the hearing.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 10:15 AM IST
Kolkata: The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, Manoj Agarwal, on Saturday said that individuals over 85 years old are no longer required to visit centres for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearings, as these will now be conducted at their homes.
The new directive came following complaints that elderly and infirm individuals were made to walk long distances at different places across the state for the hearing that began on Saturday.
Upon noticing this, the Chief Electoral Officer's office reissued instructions to the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) that voters above 85 years of age do not need to be physically present at the hearing centres. The hearings will be conducted at their homes. However, if any voter above 85 years of age wishes to attend the hearing centre voluntarily, they may do so.
Furthermore, it was also decided that voters identified as 'unmapped' in the SIR process, who have a connection to the 2002 voter list through their own name or inheritance, but whose mapping was not captured in the BLO app due to technical reasons, will not be summoned for hearings. This is because many people were summoned for hearings on Saturday, only for logical discrepancies.
The directive sent by the Chief Electoral Officer's office to the District Magistrates and District Election Officers states that due to incompleteness during the conversion of data from the 2002 voter list PDF, connections were not found in many cases. However, in the case of the concerned voters, their names or ancestral connections are clearly recorded in the 2002 voter list and are also published on the CEO's website.
On the other hand, hearings have not yet started at several hearing centres in the state. These include those in Bankura, Sonarpur South, and Baruipur East. Sources from the Chief Electoral Officer's office stated that since the number of hearings in these areas is very low, hearings will begin in Baruipur East on December 31st and in Sonarpur South on December 29th.
Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, along with Principal Secretary S.B. Joshi and Under Secretary Abhinav Agarwal.will be arriving in the state on December 30th. They will review the progress of the SIR (Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls) hearing process. The delegation is also expected to hold a meeting with the state's Chief Electoral Officer.
Meanwhile, a senior election official said hearings were held at 3,234 centres across the state on Saturday. Around 32 lakh unmapped voters, those unable to establish linkage with the 2002 electoral rolls, will be called in the first phase. The Election Commission had published West Bengal’s draft electoral rolls on December 16 after the SIR exercise, deleting over 58 lakh names on grounds including death, migration, and non-submission of enumeration forms.
Also read: