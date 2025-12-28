ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Voters in Bengal To Get SIR Hearings At Home, Says CEO

Voters flash their voter IDs as they stand in a queue to appear for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing for unmapped voters whose names could not be linked to their family records in the 2002 Electoral Rolls, in Birbhum on Saturday. ( IANS )

Kolkata: The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, Manoj Agarwal, on Saturday said that individuals over 85 years old are no longer required to visit centres for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearings, as these will now be conducted at their homes.

The new directive came following complaints that elderly and infirm individuals were made to walk long distances at different places across the state for the hearing that began on Saturday.

Upon noticing this, the Chief Electoral Officer's office reissued instructions to the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) that voters above 85 years of age do not need to be physically present at the hearing centres. The hearings will be conducted at their homes. However, if any voter above 85 years of age wishes to attend the hearing centre voluntarily, they may do so.

Furthermore, it was also decided that voters identified as 'unmapped' in the SIR process, who have a connection to the 2002 voter list through their own name or inheritance, but whose mapping was not captured in the BLO app due to technical reasons, will not be summoned for hearings. This is because many people were summoned for hearings on Saturday, only for logical discrepancies.