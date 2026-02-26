ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Pilgrim Killed, Several Injured After Truck Drags Bus For 2 Km On NH-9 in Bihar’s Rohtas

Rohtas: A bus carrying pilgrims was allegedly hit multiple times by a truck on National Highway-9 in Jamuhar under the Dehri Mufassil police station area of Rohtas district. One elderly passenger died on the spot, and several others are reported injured.

According to bus driver Sonu Kumar, the truck rammed into the bus from the side three times, possibly while attempting to overtake. “A truck was moving ahead of us. It hit the bus from the side three times. The passengers started screaming, but the truck driver did not stop. He dragged the bus for nearly two kilometres. There were 22 people on board," Kumar said.

The pilgrims had reportedly flown from Tamil Nadu to Varanasi and were travelling by bus to Gaya when the accident occurred. The bus was carrying 22 passengers, including nine women and one child. All passengers sustained injuries in the incident.