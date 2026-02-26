Elderly Pilgrim Killed, Several Injured After Truck Drags Bus For 2 Km On NH-9 in Bihar’s Rohtas
Rohtas: A bus carrying pilgrims was allegedly hit multiple times by a truck on National Highway-9 in Jamuhar under the Dehri Mufassil police station area of Rohtas district. One elderly passenger died on the spot, and several others are reported injured.
According to bus driver Sonu Kumar, the truck rammed into the bus from the side three times, possibly while attempting to overtake. “A truck was moving ahead of us. It hit the bus from the side three times. The passengers started screaming, but the truck driver did not stop. He dragged the bus for nearly two kilometres. There were 22 people on board," Kumar said.
The pilgrims had reportedly flown from Tamil Nadu to Varanasi and were travelling by bus to Gaya when the accident occurred. The bus was carrying 22 passengers, including nine women and one child. All passengers sustained injuries in the incident.
An injured pilgrim, Srilata, said, "We arrived by flight in Varanasi and then hired a bus to go to Gaya. Suddenly, we heard a loud noise and panicked. We saw that the truck was dragging the bus for nearly two kilometres. Everyone was injured, and one elderly man died in the accident."
The deceased has been identified as Ramo, a resident of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. The group of pilgrims, reportedly from Alampur's Adamba area, are associated with the Gayatri Parivar. Eyewitnesses said passengers kept shouting for help, but the truck driver failed to stop the vehicle.
All injured passengers have been admitted to Narayan Medical College and Hospital in Jamuhar for treatment. The body of the deceased has been sent to Sasaram for post-mortem examination. Police have informed the victim’s family and are searching for the truck involved in the incident.
