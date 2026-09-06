ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Man Taken Into Custody Over Complaint Of Raping 4-year-old Girl In Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri: Police on Sunday took an elderly man into custody over complaint of raping a four-year-old girl after luring her to his home with money.

The incident came to light in the Singahi police station area of ​​the district, where a 60-year-old man has been accused of raping the girl. After the incident, the girl reached her home in a blood-soaked condition. The family members were shocked over the condition of the girl and based on their complaint, the police have taken the accused into custody.

The girl was playing outside her house at around 8:30 am today morning when the accused Khalil lured her by providing her five rupees and took her to his house. Officials said that the accused later took the girl to the goat pen and raped her. After the incident, the girl rushed to her home covered in blood following which police detained the accused.