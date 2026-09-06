Elderly Man Taken Into Custody Over Complaint Of Raping 4-year-old Girl In Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri
Police deployed to defuse tension in Lakhimpur Kheri after alleged rape of four-year-old girl by an elderly man.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Lakhimpur Kheri: Police on Sunday took an elderly man into custody over complaint of raping a four-year-old girl after luring her to his home with money.
The incident came to light in the Singahi police station area of the district, where a 60-year-old man has been accused of raping the girl. After the incident, the girl reached her home in a blood-soaked condition. The family members were shocked over the condition of the girl and based on their complaint, the police have taken the accused into custody.
The girl was playing outside her house at around 8:30 am today morning when the accused Khalil lured her by providing her five rupees and took her to his house. Officials said that the accused later took the girl to the goat pen and raped her. After the incident, the girl rushed to her home covered in blood following which police detained the accused.
According to the relatives, the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother and later fell unconscious. When the angry relatives reached the house of the accused, he picked up a shovel and chased them away.
After facing resistance, the victim's family informed the police. The police reached the spot and took the accused into custody. Officials said the family took the girl to Nighasan Community Health Center, from where the doctors referred her to the district hospital after first aid.
Nighasan Area Magistrate Shivam Kumar said that the accused has been detained. "Strict action will be taken against him. Police are investigating all aspects of the case." A large police force was deployed in the area to defuse tension.
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