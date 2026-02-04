ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Man Kills Wife, Dies By Suicide After Late-Night Dispute In Jagdalpur

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): A late-night domestic dispute in the Municipal Corporation’s Danteswari ward turned fatal after an elderly man allegedly killed his wife and later took his own life, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late on Monday night when a heated argument broke out between 73-year-old Tara Singh and his 70-year-old wife, Vijay Singh. Family members and neighbours said the couple had been arguing frequently for some time.

According to the police, the couple’s son, daughter-in-law and daughter live on the upper floor of the house, while the elderly couple stayed on the ground floor. When an argument broke out earlier in the night, the family members intervened and calmed the situation before they returned upstairs.

However, between 2 and 2.30 a.m., cries for help were heard from the couple’s room. When family members broke open the door, they found the woman dead and the man lying nearby. Police suspect that Tara Singh first attacked his wife with a sharp weapon, killing her on the spot, and then committed suicide.

Bastar Additional Superintendent of Police Maheshwar Nag said a sharp-edged weapon was recovered from the scene, and both bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. “We are investigating the case from all angles. Preliminary findings suggest the murder was followed by suicide,” he said.