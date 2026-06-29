ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Man Killed In Suspected Big Cat Attack In Coimbatore Forest; Cameras To Identify Animal

Coimbatore: A 62-year-old tribal resident was killed in a suspected big cat attack in the Moonukkuttai Reserve Forest near Anaikatti in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu, triggering fear among residents of the remote hill village.

Moonukkuttai, a tribal settlement surrounded by dense forests and hills, is known for the frequent presence of wildlife, including elephants, tigers, leopards and Indian bison (gaur).

The deceased, identified as Velliyangiri (62), left for the Moonukkuttai Reserve Forest at around 7.30 AM on Saturday to collect fodder for his goats. He usually returned home by 4 PM, but failed to do so that evening.

After being alerted by his family, Forest Department personnel joined local villagers in a search operation. The search was suspended after nightfall and resumed on Sunday morning.

At around 1 PM on Sunday, Velliyangiri's body was found deep inside the reserve forest in a severely mutilated condition.