Elderly Man Killed In Suspected Big Cat Attack In Coimbatore Forest; Cameras To Identify Animal
The deceased, identified as Velliyangiri (62), left for the Moonukkuttai Reserve Forest at around 7.30 AM on Saturday to collect fodder for his goats
Published : June 29, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
Coimbatore: A 62-year-old tribal resident was killed in a suspected big cat attack in the Moonukkuttai Reserve Forest near Anaikatti in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu, triggering fear among residents of the remote hill village.
Moonukkuttai, a tribal settlement surrounded by dense forests and hills, is known for the frequent presence of wildlife, including elephants, tigers, leopards and Indian bison (gaur).
The deceased, identified as Velliyangiri (62), left for the Moonukkuttai Reserve Forest at around 7.30 AM on Saturday to collect fodder for his goats. He usually returned home by 4 PM, but failed to do so that evening.
After being alerted by his family, Forest Department personnel joined local villagers in a search operation. The search was suspended after nightfall and resumed on Sunday morning.
At around 1 PM on Sunday, Velliyangiri's body was found deep inside the reserve forest in a severely mutilated condition.
Forest officials suspect that the victim was attacked by either a tiger or a leopard. According to preliminary findings, the animal dragged the body deeper into the forest and partially consumed it before abandoning the remains.
Karamadai Police and Periyanaickenpalayam Forest Range Officer Manoj visited the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry. The body was later recovered and sent to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Villagers expressed concern over the increasing movement of tigers in the area. "This village is located amidst dense forest. Given the frequent sightings of tigers, we believe a tiger may have been responsible. Authorities should identify the animal through surveillance cameras and take steps to ensure the safety of residents," they said.
Mettupalayam MLA N Sunil Anand of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam visited the village, met the victim's family and residents, and urged the District Forest Officer to provide compensation to the bereaved family without delay.
District Forest Officer Venkatesh Prabhu said surveillance cameras would be installed in the area to determine whether a tiger or another wild animal was responsible for the fatal attack. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.
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