Elderly Man Killed In Police Firing During Raid At Village In Bihar's Muzaffarpur
A police team had been to Chorniya village to arrest two accused when the clash occurred.
By Dev Raj
Published : March 18, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Patna: An elderly man was allegedly killed in firing by the police during a raid at Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Two police officers and two home guards were also injured in the incident.
A police team had been to Chorniya village under Gaighat police station in the district to arrest one Bhikhari Rai and another person, accused in a case registered against them in 2023 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and abetment to suicide.
“The accused created a ruckus during the raid and gathered the villagers. They indulged in heavy stone-pelting on the police team, attacked the personnel with sticks and even fired at them. Gaighat station house officer (SHO) Raja Singh fired in the air in self-defence and managed to escape from the spot along with other officials and personnel,” Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra said.
Raja, additional SHO Manish Kumar and two home guard jawans were injured in the incident. They have been admitted to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) at Muzaffarpur. “We have received information about the death of a local villager Jagat Veer Rai of bullet injuries. The police are taking further action,” Mishra said.
Senior police officers termed the attack on the police team as “severe” in which their vehicle was also vandalised and damaged. On the other hand, the villagers alleged that 60-year-old Jagat was shot point-blank in the chest by the police without any provocation when the raiding team entered a house while looking for the accused. Jagat died on the spot.
The family members of the deceased claimed that the police team came in four vehicles and forcibly entered Jagat's house. An argument broke out over entering the house without a warrant. Meanwhile, the police personnel forced a local Ajay Kumar to sit in one of the vehicles to which the villagers objected.
“SHO Raja Singh and other police personnel entered Jagat’s house late at night. The latter objected to it and asked why they were doing so without a warrant. Raja abused the family and fired at Jagat,” local Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Prabhat Kiran said. The villagers staaged protest after the death of Jagat and asserted that they would not allow the police to take his body for postmortem till the Gaighat SHO was arrested.
Meanwhile, police personnel have been deployed in large numbers at Chorniya village to maintain law and order. “The incident is being properly investigated and the situation is completely under control. We request the common people not to pay heed to rumours and not to share any unverified information on social media,” Muzaffarpur deputy superintendent of police (cyber crime) Himanshu Kumar said.
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