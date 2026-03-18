ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Man Killed In Police Firing During Raid At Village In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Patna: An elderly man was allegedly killed in firing by the police during a raid at Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Two police officers and two home guards were also injured in the incident.

A police team had been to Chorniya village under Gaighat police station in the district to arrest one Bhikhari Rai and another person, accused in a case registered against them in 2023 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and abetment to suicide.

“The accused created a ruckus during the raid and gathered the villagers. They indulged in heavy stone-pelting on the police team, attacked the personnel with sticks and even fired at them. Gaighat station house officer (SHO) Raja Singh fired in the air in self-defence and managed to escape from the spot along with other officials and personnel,” Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra said.

Raja, additional SHO Manish Kumar and two home guard jawans were injured in the incident. They have been admitted to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) at Muzaffarpur. “We have received information about the death of a local villager Jagat Veer Rai of bullet injuries. The police are taking further action,” Mishra said.