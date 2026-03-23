ETV Bharat / state

Upset Over Molestation Charge, Elderly Man Died by Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota

Kota: An elderly man allegedly died by suicide after a case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 at Udyog Nagar police station of Rajasthan's Kota.

Udyog Nagar SHO Jitendra Singh Shekhawat said the body of the 66-year-old was shifted to the mortuary of MBS Hospital. He said a case was registered against the deceased 10 days ago based on a complaint lodged by a woman at the SP office. The woman had alleged that the elderly man had molested his minor daughter.

The case was under investigation. Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has filed a complaint against the woman and her relatives for abetment of suicide based on which a case has been registered. The family and relatives of the deceased demanded stringent action against the woman.

Shekhawat said the family of the deceased have alleged that the woman had sought money from him and when he refused, they falsely implicated him in the molestation case.