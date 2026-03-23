Upset Over Molestation Charge, Elderly Man Died by Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota
The family of the deceased he was falsely implicated in the case and demanded stringent action against the complainant.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Kota: An elderly man allegedly died by suicide after a case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 at Udyog Nagar police station of Rajasthan's Kota.
Udyog Nagar SHO Jitendra Singh Shekhawat said the body of the 66-year-old was shifted to the mortuary of MBS Hospital. He said a case was registered against the deceased 10 days ago based on a complaint lodged by a woman at the SP office. The woman had alleged that the elderly man had molested his minor daughter.
The case was under investigation. Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has filed a complaint against the woman and her relatives for abetment of suicide based on which a case has been registered. The family and relatives of the deceased demanded stringent action against the woman.
Shekhawat said the family of the deceased have alleged that the woman had sought money from him and when he refused, they falsely implicated him in the molestation case.
The son of the deceased said his father owned a grocery shop and the woman, who resided next to his family, owed him Rs 250. "My father asked the woman to return the amount and she refused. When my father insisted on her to return the sum, she along with her brother filed a molestation case against him," he said.
The deceased's son said the woman, later came to his house and asked his father pay Rs 5 lakh to withdraw the case. "My father was upset as he did not have the money to pay her. We had approached relevant authorities with our grievance. Preliminary probe suggested that the case filed against my father had no basis. But still he was upset that he was implicated in it," he said.
The deceased's son said he and his family reside in a two-storey house. While the family resides in the first floor, the ground floor has been rented out to tenants. However, one of the rooms on the ground floor was empty. "My father discreetly went to the unoccupied room on the ground floor and hanged himself from the ceiling fan on Sunday night. We found him hanging on Monday morning and informed the police" he said.
The case is being investigated, said Shekhawat.
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