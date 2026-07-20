Elderly Man Injured In Lion Attack In Gujarat's Amreli
Rajivbhai Senjaliya suffered head injuries in the attack and was rushed to Una Hospital for treatment.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Amreli: An elderly man was attacked by a lion while he was sleeping at the courtyard of his house at Rabarika under Tulsishyam village in Gujarat's Amreli on Saturday night.
The victim, Rajivbhai Senjaliya, suffered head injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Rabarika village is in Gir region of Amreli district and several instances of lions attacking humans have been reported from the area in the past. Sources said as the lion attacked Rajivbhai, his family members rushed to the courtyard hearing his screams. The lion fled into the forest leaving Rajivbhai injured.
Upon receiving information about the incident, Tulsishyam forest range personnel arrived at the spot and began investigating the incident. The Forest Department has advised villagers to exercise extreme caution at night and avoid unnecessary movement around the forest area.
Nikul Nakum, RFO of the Khambha-Tulshyam Range, said Rajivbhai sustained minor injuries in the lion attack and was admitted to Una Hospital. "The Forest Department is investigating the incident," he said.
Earlier, a five-year-old child was killed in a lion attack in Chaturi village in Khambha taluka. That incident sparked a major debate across the state. Now, the incident in Rabarika village has once again created an atmosphere of fear and anger among the locals.
Villagers said the increasing movement of lions into residential areas has emerged as a major cause of concern. They demanded that the Forest Department take effective action and increase patrolling to prevent such incidents in future.
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