ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Man Injured In Lion Attack In Gujarat's Amreli

Amreli: An elderly man was attacked by a lion while he was sleeping at the courtyard of his house at Rabarika under Tulsishyam village in Gujarat's Amreli on Saturday night.

The victim, Rajivbhai Senjaliya, suffered head injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Rabarika village is in Gir region of Amreli district and several instances of lions attacking humans have been reported from the area in the past. Sources said as the lion attacked Rajivbhai, his family members rushed to the courtyard hearing his screams. The lion fled into the forest leaving Rajivbhai injured.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Tulsishyam forest range personnel arrived at the spot and began investigating the incident. The Forest Department has advised villagers to exercise extreme caution at night and avoid unnecessary movement around the forest area.