ETV Bharat / state

'To Be Hanged': Man Gets Death Penalty 4 Years After Murdering Minor Niece In Odisha's Berhampur

Berhampur: A court here in Odisha has handed over death penalty to an elderly man convicted of murdering his minor niece in a case that had shocked the silk city in 2022.

The Additional District POCSO (Adhoc) Court in Berhampur sentenced 62-year-old Shuprin Digal after finding him guilty of the murder of his 13-year-old niece, Gayatri, based on statements of witnesses and evidence presented during the trial.

The minor girl died of severe burn injuries at Goilundi Vidyanagar in Berhampur on April 25, 2022. During the investigation, police arrested her maternal uncle Digal following allegations that he had been harassing her and later killed her by pouring kerosene and setting her on fire.

62-year-old Shuprin Digal gets death penalty (ETV Bharat)

Based on a complainant lodged by one Ashish Dash, Baidyanathpur police registered a case on April 26, 2022. The investigation was led by senior officer Meenakshi Dal Behera, who examined the case from multiple angles. The chargesheet was later filed on the basis of the statements of 13 witnesses.