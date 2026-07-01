'To Be Hanged': Man Gets Death Penalty 4 Years After Murdering Minor Niece In Odisha's Berhampur
The minor girl succumbed to severe burn injuries after her maternal uncle set her afire in Berhampur Goilundi area, reports Samir Kumar Acharya.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Berhampur: A court here in Odisha has handed over death penalty to an elderly man convicted of murdering his minor niece in a case that had shocked the silk city in 2022.
The Additional District POCSO (Adhoc) Court in Berhampur sentenced 62-year-old Shuprin Digal after finding him guilty of the murder of his 13-year-old niece, Gayatri, based on statements of witnesses and evidence presented during the trial.
The minor girl died of severe burn injuries at Goilundi Vidyanagar in Berhampur on April 25, 2022. During the investigation, police arrested her maternal uncle Digal following allegations that he had been harassing her and later killed her by pouring kerosene and setting her on fire.
Based on a complainant lodged by one Ashish Dash, Baidyanathpur police registered a case on April 26, 2022. The investigation was led by senior officer Meenakshi Dal Behera, who examined the case from multiple angles. The chargesheet was later filed on the basis of the statements of 13 witnesses.
Even though the court had recently acquitted Digal of charges under the POCSO Act, it found him guilty in the murder case.
On Tuesday, after hearing arguments on sentencing, the court awarded him the death penalty by hanging.
Special Public Prosecutor Shiv Prasad Mishra, who represented the prosecution during the trial, said, "Fast-track Court Judge Rohit Lal Panda sentenced accused Shuprin Digal, 65, to death."
During the proceedings, it was found that Digal was earlier arrested in the murder of his wife and was lodged in Phulbani jail. After grant of parole, he had come to Berhampur and was staying at his sister's house where he set his niece on fire.
Since his arrest in the niece's murder case, he had been lodged in Berhampur Circle Jail as an undertrial prisoner. Tuesday's judgment brings to a close one of the most widely discussed criminal cases in Berhampur in recent years.
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