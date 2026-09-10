ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Man’s Funeral Performed By Orphanage After Sister Cites Lack Of Time In Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra: A 71-year-old man’s funeral was performed by an orphanage in Haryana’s Kurukshetra after his only sister allegedly declined to take responsibility for his last rites.

Seventy-year-old Jugal Kishore died during treatment on September 4 at LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra, where his sister, who reached the hospital after being informed about his death, reportedly refused to take responsibility for his funeral for lack of time.

She also allegedly declined to take his ashes after the cremation, after which Baba Farid Anath Ashram in Pehowa stepped in and performed his last rites according to Hindu customs. On Tuesday, members of the ashram immersed his ashes in the Saraswati River.

Jugal Kishore, originally from Uttam Nagar in Delhi, was unmarried and had reportedly been living alone in the Saraswati pilgrimage area of Pehowa for nearly 10 years.