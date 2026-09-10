Elderly Man’s Funeral Performed By Orphanage After Sister Cites Lack Of Time In Kurukshetra
Jugal Kishore, originally from Uttam Nagar in Delhi, was unmarried and had reportedly been living alone in the Saraswati pilgrimage area of Pehowa
Published : September 10, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Kurukshetra: A 71-year-old man’s funeral was performed by an orphanage in Haryana’s Kurukshetra after his only sister allegedly declined to take responsibility for his last rites.
Seventy-year-old Jugal Kishore died during treatment on September 4 at LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra, where his sister, who reached the hospital after being informed about his death, reportedly refused to take responsibility for his funeral for lack of time.
She also allegedly declined to take his ashes after the cremation, after which Baba Farid Anath Ashram in Pehowa stepped in and performed his last rites according to Hindu customs. On Tuesday, members of the ashram immersed his ashes in the Saraswati River.
Jugal Kishore, originally from Uttam Nagar in Delhi, was unmarried and had reportedly been living alone in the Saraswati pilgrimage area of Pehowa for nearly 10 years.
After his health deteriorated, Baba Nishan Singh, head of the Baba Farid Anath Ashram in Pehowa, admitted him to the hospital for treatment. Kishore died on September 4, after which the ashram informed his family members.
According to Baba Nishan Singh, Jugal Kishore’s only younger sister, Pushpa Rani, reached the hospital after being informed about her brother’s death. “When she was asked to take responsibility for her brother’s funeral, she said she did not have enough time to perform the last rites herself,” Nishan Singh said.
According to him, she told the ashram members, “I don’t have time. You please perform the last rites. I would be grateful.”
Nishan Singh further said that when Pushpa Rani was asked to take her brother’s ashes, she said she had health problems.
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