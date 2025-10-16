ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Man 'Digitally Arrested', Duped of Over Rs 18 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster In Almora

Almora: An elderly man was duped of over Rs 18 lakh by a cyber fraudster, who digitally arrested him for 10 days while posing as a crime branch officer in Uttarakhand's Almora, officials said on Thursday. Uttarakhand Police have arrested the accused, identified as Sahil Kumar (24), son of Krishna Kumar, in connection with the case, they said.

According to police, on September 5, 2025, Gopal Dutt, a resident of the Deghat area, filed a complaint at the police station stating that an unknown person, claiming to be involved in a bank fraud, confined him to his house and defrauded him of Rs 18,30,000.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the unknown person at the Deghat police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was initiated.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Devendra Pincha formed a team to trace the fraudster. The investigation was conducted under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Harbans Singh and Circle Officer (CO) Ranikhet Vimal Prasad, while SOG Inspector Bhuvan Joshi and Deghat Police Station in-charge Ajendra Prasad led the probe.