ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Man Dies In Bus, Driver Drops Body On Highway In Kota

Kota: The body of an elderly man who died aboard a bus travelling from Bhind-Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh to Ahmedabad was disposed of by the driver on the National Highway 27, near the Hanging Bridge in Rajasthan's Kota.

The family members reported the incident at the nearby toll plaza, following which the body was dispatched to a hospital via a '1033' emergency ambulance. However, instead of proceeding to the hospital, family members hired an ambulance and took the body directly to the native village in Bhind.

Pradeep Yadav, manager of the Hanging Bridge toll plaza, said the incident occurred at 1 am on Tuesday. "After paying the toll, the bus driver dropped off the elderly man's body along with his family members. Upon getting information, the toll plaza staff immediately arranged for an ambulance to transport them to the hospital," he added.

Yadav noted that similar incidents have occurred in the past, where bus drivers abandon passengers whose health has deteriorated at toll plazas, leaving them at the mercy of the toll staff for assistance. "The toll plaza staff had urged the family to wait for the ambulance and suggested that the bus could wait as well and the body could be unloaded later. However, the bus driver completely disregarded our advice and insisted on unloading the body on the ground immediately," he added.

When the toll staff spoke with the family members, they said the bus driver was informed about the death after Simaliya toll plaza. They pointed out that the driver could have driven the bus directly to a hospital in Kota. A highway patrol ambulance reached the spot and took the patient to the hospital. However, the family members did not take the body inside the hospital, saying the man had already died and took the body directly to Bhind, Yadav added.