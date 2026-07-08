ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Man Dies After Head Gets Stuck In Lift Installed Outside Home In Kerala

Pathanamthitta: A 75-year-old retired transport employee lost his life after his head got trapped in an improvised lift installed outside his house in Kadammanitta locality in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala.

According to sources, Mathukutty, a retired KSRTC employee, and his wife were the sole residents of the house, with their children residing abroad.

The house is situated on an elevated plot, compared to the road outside the house. This has prompted the family members two years ago to install a lift outside the house to make the movement of elderly residents easier.

Unlike conventional lifts, this lift was uniquely operated using metal pipes positioned outside the house.

According to reports, the tragic event unfolded in the morning when Mathukutty was entering his home using the lift.

The lift was located near the house gate, adjacent to the car parking shed. After parking his vehicle, Mathukutty entered the lift, which reportedly malfunctioned, causing his head to get trapped inside.

Hearing a loud noise, his wife rushed outside and was horrified to find her husband with his head stuck in the lift.