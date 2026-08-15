Elderly Man Dies After Chinese Manjha Cuts His Throat In Rajasthan's Behror
Local residents in Behror demand strict action against the sale and use of Chinese manjha following the death of an elderly man
Published : August 15, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Behror: An elderly man died after a Chinese manjha (string used for kite-flying) got entangled on his neck in Beeghana village in Rajasthan on Saturday. The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the district hospital, but died on the way.
The incident has left the village mourning, while local residents have also expressed anger over the continued use of Chinese manjha.
Dr Punit Tiwari of the district hospital said the elderly man, Lakhpat, a resident of Shakti Vihar Colony in Behror, was returning home from the market when he came in contact with a Chinese manjha. The string got entangled on his neck, causing a serious injury, and he fell onto the road after being seriously injured.
As soon as the accident was reported, people nearby rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital. Later he was shifted to district hospital, but he died on the way.
Demand For Strict Action Against Chinese Manjha
Behror police officer Ravindra Sain said the body had been kept in the mortuary and would be handed over to the family after post-mortem. Police are investigating the matter.
Residents have demanded a stringent ban on the sale and use of Chinese manjha. They said that despite the ban, Chinese manjha continues to reach markets and poses a serious threat to pedestrians and commuters. People riding two-wheelers and pedestrians are particularly vulnerable to the dangerous string.
The incident has once again highlighted the need for effective action against the sale and use of Chinese manjha.
Locals have urged the administration to take strict action against those selling Chinese manjha and completely stop its availability in the market.
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