ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Man Dies After Chinese Manjha Cuts His Throat In Rajasthan's Behror

Behror: An elderly man died after a Chinese manjha (string used for kite-flying) got entangled on his neck in Beeghana village in Rajasthan on Saturday. The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the district hospital, but died on the way.

The incident has left the village mourning, while local residents have also expressed anger over the continued use of Chinese manjha.

Dr Punit Tiwari of the district hospital said the elderly man, Lakhpat, a resident of Shakti Vihar Colony in Behror, was returning home from the market when he came in contact with a Chinese manjha. The string got entangled on his neck, causing a serious injury, and he fell onto the road after being seriously injured.

As soon as the accident was reported, people nearby rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital. Later he was shifted to district hospital, but he died on the way.

Demand For Strict Action Against Chinese Manjha