70-Year-Old Man Burnt Alive After Room Heater Fire In Raipur
The elderly man raised repeated cries for help from inside the house, but no one could rescue him as the main door was locked
Published : January 17, 2026 at 9:56 PM IST
Raipur: A tragic incident was reported from the Amanaka police station area in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Saturday, where a 70-year-old man died after being burnt alive inside his house. The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar Gupta, who was sleeping in a room with a heater switched on. Police suspect that a fire broke out due to the room heater, which quickly spread from the room to the entire house.
According to police, the elderly man raised repeated cries for help from inside the house, but no one could rescue him as the main door was locked from the outside. His son had locked the house and left for work. Residents said the fire spread so rapidly that there was no opportunity to break open the door and attempt a rescue.
Amanaka police station in-charge Sudhanshu Baghel said they received information around 7:30 am about smoke billowing out of a house. "When the police team reached the spot and broke open the lock, it was found that the 70-year-old man had been burnt alive due to a fire caused by the room heater," he said.
Police said the deceased was unwell and had difficulty walking. His son works at a rolling mill in Urla and had locked the main gate before leaving for work. Neighbours informed the police that while the elderly man’s voice could be heard from inside, the locked gate prevented anyone from providing help.
The victim’s son rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident. Police recovered the body from the room and conducted panchnama proceedings before sending it for post-mortem. After the autopsy, the body was handed over to the family for the last rites.
Police said other family members of the deceased were away in Maihar for a pilgrimage at the time of the incident.
