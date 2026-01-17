ETV Bharat / state

70-Year-Old Man Burnt Alive After Room Heater Fire In Raipur

Raipur: A tragic incident was reported from the Amanaka police station area in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Saturday, where a 70-year-old man died after being burnt alive inside his house. The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar Gupta, who was sleeping in a room with a heater switched on. Police suspect that a fire broke out due to the room heater, which quickly spread from the room to the entire house.

According to police, the elderly man raised repeated cries for help from inside the house, but no one could rescue him as the main door was locked from the outside. His son had locked the house and left for work. Residents said the fire spread so rapidly that there was no opportunity to break open the door and attempt a rescue.

Amanaka police station in-charge Sudhanshu Baghel said they received information around 7:30 am about smoke billowing out of a house. "When the police team reached the spot and broke open the lock, it was found that the 70-year-old man had been burnt alive due to a fire caused by the room heater," he said.