Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Man Chased From Temple, Beaten To Death Inside Indore Gurdwara
A 71-year-old temple caretaker was allegedly beaten to death inside a gurdwara in Indore, with police investigating a land dispute as probable cause.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Indore: A 71-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death inside a gurdwara in Madhya Pradesh's Indore after being chased by an attacker following a dispute, police said on Tuesday.
The victim, identified as Kailash Modi, was associated with the management of a temple and a nearby religious site known as "12 Matha" in Guru Nanak Colony under the Annapurna police station.
According to police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, when Modi arrived at the religious premises. He was allegedly confronted by Mukesh Sharma, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. An argument broke out between the two, following which the accused allegedly attacked Modi with a stick.
Police said the elderly man attempted to escape and ran nearly 200 metres before taking shelter inside a nearby gurdwara. However, the accused allegedly chased him into the gurdwara and continued the assault.
Investigators said the attacker struck the victim around 31 times with a stick inside the gurdwara, causing fatal injuries. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the religious premises.
According to eyewitnesses, Kailash Modi tried to save himself by fleeing from the scene, but the accused followed him inside the gurdwara and repeatedly assaulted him before fleeing. The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shubhendu Joshi said preliminary investigations suggest that a long-standing land dispute existed between the victim and the accused.
"There is a religious site known as 12 Matha and a temple in Guru Nanak Colony, whose affairs were being managed by Kailash Modi. He was assaulted on the head with a stick and died from his injuries. A land-related dispute had been ongoing between Kailash Modi and Mukesh Sharma for a considerable period," the officer said.
Police said the accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway. Forensic evidence is being examined, while investigators are also questioning people present at the gurdwara and reviewing CCTV footage to establish the exact sequence of events.
The murder has shocked local residents, particularly because the victim was allegedly chased into a place of worship and attacked despite attempts to seek refuge. Police are continuing to probe all aspects of the case.
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