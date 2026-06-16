ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Man Chased From Temple, Beaten To Death Inside Indore Gurdwara

Police are investigating the murder of a 71-year-old man who was attacked inside a gurdwara in Indore ( ETV Bharat )

Indore: A 71-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death inside a gurdwara in Madhya Pradesh's Indore after being chased by an attacker following a dispute, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Kailash Modi, was associated with the management of a temple and a nearby religious site known as "12 Matha" in Guru Nanak Colony under the Annapurna police station.

According to police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, when Modi arrived at the religious premises. He was allegedly confronted by Mukesh Sharma, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. An argument broke out between the two, following which the accused allegedly attacked Modi with a stick.

Police said the elderly man attempted to escape and ran nearly 200 metres before taking shelter inside a nearby gurdwara. However, the accused allegedly chased him into the gurdwara and continued the assault.

Investigators said the attacker struck the victim around 31 times with a stick inside the gurdwara, causing fatal injuries. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the religious premises.