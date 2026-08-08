ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Man Arrested For Rape, Murder Of Woman And Her Daughter In Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

Raigarh: Chhattisgarh Police have arrested an elderly man in connection with the alleged rape of a woman and the subsequent murder of the woman and her minor daughter in Raigarh district, officials said on Saturday.

The horrific incident took place on July 15 in a remote field in Chhaprapani village under the Lailunga police station area. After weeks of investigation, police arrested the accused on August 6.

Raigarh SSP Shashi Mohan Singh said investigators noticed suspicious injury marks on the accused and pieced together forensic evidence to solve the case. The accused allegedly confessed during interrogation that he attacked the victims after the woman resisted his attempt to sexually assault her.

The 35-year-old victim was a widow and was allegedly dealing with mental health issues. According to the police, she lived in the field with her young daughter. The woman's cousin lodged a complaint at the Lailunga police station on July 16 after the woman was found critically injured and her daughter dead. The woman had suffered severe injuries to her head and face after being allegedly attacked with a heavy object. She later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.