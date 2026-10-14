ETV Bharat / state

Elderly From Pune Robbed Of Rs 24 Lakhs In Name Of Fake RTO e-Challan Recovery Scam

Pune cyber squad arrested one accused from Surat and the other from Jamtara in Jharkhand for defrauding a senior citizen from Alandi of Rs 24 lakh posing as RTO officers to recover e-challans. They and have been remanded to police custody until October 15. ( ETV Bharat )

The fraudsters gained control of the victim's cell phone after he installed a fake Android Package Kit (APK) file sent on their group on the social media platform WhatsApp. The fraudsters then siphoned funds from his bank account, asking for OTPs. The case was registered with Alandi cyber police, who began investigating and arrested one accused, Vinod Mandal (42) from Surat, and a second, identified as Vishnu Verma (28 years), was arrested from Jamtara in Jharkhand.

The senior citizen from Alandi has a business of transporting vegetables. A file purporting to be an RTO traffic e-challan was sent to a WhatsApp group in which he is a member. Believing the challan to be authentic and issued for a traffic violation, he clicked on the file and installed it on his cell phone. However, he did not realise it was fake, as it was an APK file sent from an unknown number. Installing the file gave cybercriminals the opportunity to gain control over sensitive information and financial transactions.

After gaining access, subsequently, the accused targeted the bank accounts of this senior citizen. Funds were withdrawn from his fixed deposits, which amounted to approximately ₹70 lakh. Of these, ₹24,35,583 was transferred to various other bank accounts. The victim realised he had been defrauded only after receiving mobile notifications regarding the deductions. He was left in deep shock by this sudden financial loss.

Following the incident, he complained to the Alandi police, who immediately launched an investigation. After analysing the modus operandi of such cybercrimes and using available technical data, the police hastened their inquiry. The investigation identified two individuals, Vishnuprasad Verma and Vinod Mandal, from the Jamtara area of ​​Jharkhand. The police communicated with the local police and dispatched a team to arrest both immediately.

Alandi police gained more information regarding the accused's financial dealings during the course of investigations. Police inquiries revealed that the accused obtained credit cards by enticing individuals with offers to settle outstanding dues and promising to extend the validity of their cards. It is suspected these cards may have been used to receive proceeds from the e-challan fraud.

Modus operandi