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Elderly Farmer Killed In Celebratory Firing During Folk Festival In Kanpur; Three Held

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Kanpur: A 60-year-old farmer was killed in alleged celebratory firing during a traditional Tesu-Jhanjhiya event (a symbolic ritual wedding of stick-and-clay figurines with roots in the Mahabharata) in a village here, police said on Monday. The victim, Ramkhelawan alias Suwalal, was allegedly shot in the chest by Guddu Singh, 28, who was allegedly intoxicated and firing a double-barrel gun, the official said.

Ramkhelawan was rushed to a community health centre where doctors declared him dead, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ghatampur) Krishnakant Yadav told PTI. Ajay, the aggrieved son, told police he rushed to the spot after hearing a commotion and found his father lying in a pool of blood. The family took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, Yadav said.