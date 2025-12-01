ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Couple Loses Rs 32 Lakh To 'Digital Arrest' Scam In Dehradun

Dehradun: Trapped in 'digital arrest' for over a week, a retired teacher and her husband were duped of over Rs 32 lakh in Dehradun, police said on Monday.

The fraudsters posing as Mumbai Police officers claimed their son, who lives in Dubai, was caught with some sensitive documents on his mobile phone and would be arrested soon. They kept the couple under 'digital arrest' at home for 11 days and forced them to transfer a total of Rs 32.17 lakh on the pretext of evading arrest. Upon realising that she had fallen victim to cyber fraud, she lodged a police complaint and investigations were launched by the cyber police station.

In her complaint, retired teacher, Sushma (87), a resident of the Cantonment area, said she received a call from an unknown person on November 19 and then a video call from the same number. The caller identified himself as an officer from Mumbai's Colaba police station and was wearing a police uniform. The caller told Sushma her son is facing arrest in a criminal case and they too might be arrested. After this, the couple was kept hostage at their home. The cyber fraudster tricked them into transferring Rs 27.12 lakh to various accounts in an attempt to evade arrest.