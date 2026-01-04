Elderly Couple Found Dead In Delhi's Shahdara; Cops Suspect Murder For Robbery
DCP Gautam Bansal said the bodies were found lying in two separate rooms, and an FIR has been registered while the case is under investigation.
New Delhi: The bodies of an elderly couple were found on Sunday morning in their house in the Ram Nagar extension area under East Delhi's Shahdara. Police suspect that they were murdered due to the possible motive of robbery.
An official of the Delhi police said Vaibhav Bansal, the son of the deceased couple, had made a PCR call around 12.30 am, informing that his parents were lying unconscious at their house. "When police reached the spot, Vaibhav informed them that his parents were killed," Shahdara DCP Prashant Gautam said.
The bodies of the deceased, identified as Parvesh Bansal (65) and her husband Virender Kumar Bansal (75) — a retired teacher — were found in two separate rooms on the third floor, police said, adding that injuries were found on the face of Virender, indicating possible assault before the murder. "Prima facie, the motive of robbery cannot be ruled out. We have registered an FIR, and the case is being investigated from all angles," Gautam said.
Kailash, a neighbour, said that, hearing screams from the third floor, he called a neighbour living across the street, and together they went to the house and found the couple lying unconscious.
Teams from the crime department and the forensic science laboratory (FSL) were called to the spot for investigation and to collect evidence that could help identify the perpetrators and establish the motive behind the killings. Further, the bodies would be sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death and the nature of injuries.
Presently, family members, neighbours and others who might have information about the incident are being questioned, CCTV footage of the area is being scanned and call records of the family members are being analysed.
