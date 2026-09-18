ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Couple Dies By Suicide In Telangana, Family Says Loneliness Led To Tragedy

Raghunathapalli: An elderly couple died by suicide at their residence in Ganneta village of Raghunathapalli mandal in Telangana’s Jangaon district on Thursday, allegedly after being distressed by loneliness and the deaths of their three sons.

The deceased couple have three sons and two daughters, all of whom were married. According to police and villagers, the couple’s youngest son died of an illness around 20 years ago. Their eldest and second sons also died within the last year due to illness.

Following the deaths of their sons, their daughters-in-law and grandchildren moved to other areas in search of work, leaving the elderly couple living alone. Family members and relatives said that, distressed by the situation, the couple took the extreme step.

Locals later found the couple lying unconscious. The man had already died by then, while his wife was in a critical condition. She was rushed to MGM Hospital for treatment but died while undergoing treatment.