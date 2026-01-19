ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Couple, Daughter-In-Law, Granddaughter Found Murdered In House In Uttar Pradesh

Etah: Four members of a family, including three women, were found brutally murdered in their house in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, police said on Monday.

The incident, which occurred in Nagla Premi village in Nagar Kotwali police station area, was revealed after the couple's grandson returned from school at around 2 am today.

Upon information, a police team arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. Police are examining the CCTV footage of the surrounding area but could not determine the motive of the murders or identify the killers.

According to police, the couple, Ganga Singh and Shyama Devi, their daughter-in-law Ratna Singh and granddaughter Jyoti, residents of Nagla Premi village, were brutally murdered in their home. When Ganga Singh's grandson, Devansh, returned home from school, and called out to his mother, there was no response. He looked inside and found the fan running and his grandfather lying on the floor while his grandmother, mother and sister were lying in a pool of blood on the upper floor.