Elderly Couple, Daughter-In-Law, Granddaughter Found Murdered In House In Uttar Pradesh
The incident came to light after the couple's grandson returned from school. Etah Police said killers are being identified with the help of CCTV footage.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Etah: Four members of a family, including three women, were found brutally murdered in their house in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, police said on Monday.
The incident, which occurred in Nagla Premi village in Nagar Kotwali police station area, was revealed after the couple's grandson returned from school at around 2 am today.
Upon information, a police team arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. Police are examining the CCTV footage of the surrounding area but could not determine the motive of the murders or identify the killers.
According to police, the couple, Ganga Singh and Shyama Devi, their daughter-in-law Ratna Singh and granddaughter Jyoti, residents of Nagla Premi village, were brutally murdered in their home. When Ganga Singh's grandson, Devansh, returned home from school, and called out to his mother, there was no response. He looked inside and found the fan running and his grandfather lying on the floor while his grandmother, mother and sister were lying in a pool of blood on the upper floor.
Devansh's screams attracted the neighbours, who immediately informed the police.
Police took the four to the nearby hospital, where all were declared brought dead. Preliminary investigation suggests that the victims were first struck with a heavy object and then attacked with a sharp weapon, police said. Pieces of a blade were recovered from the spot.
Additional Superintendent of Police Shwetabh Pandey, who arrived here with police personnel, gathered information from Devansh and the neighbours. "Four people have been murdered in Nagla Premi and we are trying to identify the killers through CCTV footage from the surrounding area. All aspects of the incident are being investigated," Pandey said.
