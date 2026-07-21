ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Couple Beaten To Death With Hammer By Sons Over Property Dispute In Ghaziabad

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: An elderly couple died in Ghaziabad after being hit with a hammer allegedly by their sons over a property dispute, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been taken into custody and are currently being questioned, they added.

The incident occurred in the Veer Nagar neighborhood under the jurisdiction of the Crossing Republik police station on Monday night.

Ganga Sharan owned a house in Veer Nagar, where he lived with his wife, Vimlesh, and two sons, Deepak and Lalit. Neighbours said there had been a long-standing property dispute within the family. On Monday night, the dispute escalated into a violent confrontation and Deepak and Lalit allegedly attacked their parents with a hammer, leaving the couple critically injured. Their tenant immediately informed the police.

Upon information, a team from Crossing Republik police station arrived at the scene and took the couple to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.