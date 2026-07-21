Elderly Couple Beaten To Death With Hammer By Sons Over Property Dispute In Ghaziabad
The man was a newspaper distributor while his unemployed sons used to quarrel with him over property rights.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: An elderly couple died in Ghaziabad after being hit with a hammer allegedly by their sons over a property dispute, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been taken into custody and are currently being questioned, they added.
The incident occurred in the Veer Nagar neighborhood under the jurisdiction of the Crossing Republik police station on Monday night.
Ganga Sharan owned a house in Veer Nagar, where he lived with his wife, Vimlesh, and two sons, Deepak and Lalit. Neighbours said there had been a long-standing property dispute within the family. On Monday night, the dispute escalated into a violent confrontation and Deepak and Lalit allegedly attacked their parents with a hammer, leaving the couple critically injured. Their tenant immediately informed the police.
Upon information, a team from Crossing Republik police station arrived at the scene and took the couple to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said, a tenant called 'Dial 112' to report a quarrel involving his landlord, Ganga Sharan, his wife Vimlesh, and their sons, Deepak and Lalit. The caller reported that Ganga Sharan and Vimlesh had sustained severe injuries, he said.
"Crossing Republik police immediately arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation. Ganga Sharan and Vimlesh were sent to the hospital for treatment but were declared dead. Both accused, Deepak and Lalit, have been taken into custody and are undergoing intensive interrogation," Tiwari said.
According to Dr Sagar, a family friend, Ganga Sharan was a newspaper distributor. Six months ago, Ganga Sharan had mentioned that he handled the entire household's expenses, while his sons were sitting at home doing nothing, he said. "Today, when the newspapers did not arrive in the area, neighbours found out that Ganga Sharan had been murdered by his sons," he added.
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