ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Elderly Woman Loses Rs 24 Crore In 'Digital Arrest'; Five Held

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru arrested five inter-state cyber criminals on Sunday for extorting Rs 24 crore from an elderly woman by keeping her under digital arrest.

Police said the victim, Lakshmi of Shivajinagar, had recently earned crores of rupees from the sale of property. The cyber fraudsters, who managed to gather complete details of her bank transactions, had digitally arrested her and threatened her with an illegal money laundering case. Fearing legal action, Lakshmi had gradually transferred Rs 24 crore from her account from January to May, police said.

When the fraudsters demanded more money, Lakshmi went to the bank to pledge 1.3 kg of gold ornaments to arrange for it. Suspicious of the frequent transactions of large amounts from her account, the branch manager informed the police. Soon after, personnel from the Cyber Crime police station rushed to the bank and interrogated Lakshmi.

Initially, the old woman did not say anything due to extreme fear. However, once convinced, the real truth of her 'digital arrest' came out. The police immediately registered a complaint based on her statement and informed her children, who live abroad.