Elder Brothers Kill Mother, Younger Brother Over Property Dispute In Chennai
The duo committed the gruesome crime over a property dispute worth Rs 1 crore.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Chennai: Police on Friday arrested two elder brothers in connection with the murder of their mother and younger brother in Anna Nagar of Chennai in Tamil Nadu.
According to the police, the duo committed the gruesome crime over a property dispute worth Rs 1 crore. Anna Nagar Police received information early Friday morning that the mother, Ashraf Nisha, and her youngest son, dentist Ashraf Ahmed, were found dead under suspicious circumstances in their home.
The police, who rushed to the spot on information, called an ambulance to recover the bodies of both the mother and son and send them for post-mortem. The ambulance staff involved in the recovery of the bodies reported to the police present there that Ashraf Nisha had various injuries on her face and body and Dr Ashraf Ahmad had injuries on his waist, arms and legs.
After suspicions arose in the deaths of both mother and son, the police, led by the Anna Nagar Assistant Commissioner, intensified the investigation. It was revealed that there had been a long-standing dispute within the family over the sale and distribution of family property valued at around Rs. 1 crore.
Following this, the police conducted intensive interrogation of the eldest sons, Ashrar Ahmed and Abrar Ahmed. During interrogation, the police said that they had jointly planned and confessed to beating their mother, Ashraf Nisha, and Ashraf Ahmed to death.
After both confessed to the crime, the police arrested both of them and are conducting intensive interrogation. The police have also brought their wives and children into the investigation and are interrogating them as well.
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