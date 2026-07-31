ETV Bharat / state

Elder Brothers Kill Mother, Younger Brother Over Property Dispute In Chennai

Chennai: Police on Friday arrested two elder brothers in connection with the murder of their mother and younger brother in Anna Nagar of Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, the duo committed the gruesome crime over a property dispute worth Rs 1 crore. Anna Nagar Police received information early Friday morning that the mother, Ashraf Nisha, and her youngest son, dentist Ashraf Ahmed, were found dead under suspicious circumstances in their home.

The police, who rushed to the spot on information, called an ambulance to recover the bodies of both the mother and son and send them for post-mortem. The ambulance staff involved in the recovery of the bodies reported to the police present there that Ashraf Nisha had various injuries on her face and body and Dr Ashraf Ahmad had injuries on his waist, arms and legs.