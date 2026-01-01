ETV Bharat / state

Elaborate Arrangements To Protect Animals In West Bengal Zoos Amid Intense Cold Conditions

In the two main zoos of North Bengal, the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling and the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri, the park authorities have made elaborate arrangements to protect the animals from the cold. Similarly, extra precautions have been taken at the Alipore Zoo, Jangalmahal, Rasikbil, and Sundarban Zoos.

Zoo authorities have already purchased blowers and heaters while jute sacks and straw are being used to keep animals warm. Subsequently, changes have been made to their diet plans to keep their bodies warm.

Siliguri: As sharp cold wave grips West Bengal and the meteorological department has predicted snowfall in Darjeeling, the state forest department has made elaborate arrangements for over 2,000 animals in the state's six zoos, particularly those located in the northern region, this winter.

Heaters have been arranged for animals in zoos (ETV Bharat)

State Minister of Forests (Independent Charge), Birbaha Hansda, said, "Every zoo authority has been instructed to take additional precautions. Animals from cold regions, namely those in the Padmaja Naidu Zoo, do not face much difficulty during this time so there is less to worry about but authorities have been asked to remain cautious. Urgent steps have been taken for the animals in the rest of the zoos."

Heaters and heating pads provided for animals (ETV Bharat)

State zoo authority member secretary P Kamalakanta said, "Special arrangements have been made for the animals during winter. However, this is not the case for all animals. Reptiles, especially snakes, go into hibernation during this time. Therefore, not many changes are made for them. However, their enclosures are covered with wooden planks to protect them from the cold. For tigers and lions, blowers and heaters are switched on at night. Wooden platforms covered with sacks are provided to protect them from the cold ground. For deer, dry leaves, sacks, and straw have been provided."

Bengal Safari Park Director E. Vijay Kumar said necessary arrangements have been made to protect animals from the cold. "Heaters and blowers along with heating pads have been installed. Some changes have also been made to their diet. Animals like deer and rhinoceros are being given nuts to keep them warm. Carnivorous animals like lions, leopards, and tigers are being given red meat and fatty food, such as mutton and beef for warmth," Kumar said.

Zoos have made special arrangements during winter (ETV Bharat)

The employees have been instructed to keep a close watch on the night shelters from midnight to 5 am. The temperature in each shelter is being closely monitored. During winter, food consumption by carnivorous animals increases slightly so they are being provided with the necessary food, a zoo official said.