Shinde Bats For Delimitation, Says It's Necessary For Better Governance And Development
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed confidence that the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill would be passed during the upcoming Parliament session.
By PTI
Published : July 15, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday stressed the need for delimitation, saying the exercise was necessary to ensure that people in large constituencies get justice and development reaches them effectively. He also expressed confidence that the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill would be passed during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with six party MPs who switched over from Shiv Sena (UBT), Shinde said Lok Sabha constituencies now had populations of 20-25 lakh, making it increasingly difficult for MPs to effectively address developmental needs.
"Delimitation is necessary so that people in large constituencies get justice and development reaches them effectively," he said.
Backing the Women's Reservation Bill, Shinde said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shown the courage to introduce the legislation, which had long remained a subject of discussion. He alleged that the Opposition had blocked the Bill in the previous Parliament session and appealed to all parties to support it in the coming session.
The Constitution amendment bill sought to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from the present 543 to a maximum of 850 before the next parliamentary polls in 2029.
On April 17, during an extended sitting of Parliament, the Constitution amendment bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha was defeated in the Lower House, with 298 members voting in support of the bill and 230 MPs voting against it. Out of the 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.
On his meeting with Shah, Shinde said discussions focused on development-related issues concerning the constituencies represented by the MPs who switched from Shiv Sena (UBT) to his party, including irrigation projects in Marathwada, railway and road infrastructure, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, urban development, rural development and other pending proposals.
According to Shinde, Shah assured that the proposals would be taken up in the next Union Cabinet meeting. The deputy CM also said Shah entrusted Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde with coordinating follow-up on the issues raised by the MPs.
Referring to the six MPs who joined the Shiv Sena from the rival faction, Shinde said all legal formalities regarding their merger into the party had been completed, and the matter was before the Lok Sabha Speaker for necessary action.
He expressed confidence that the Speaker would take an appropriate decision, saying parliamentary democracy functioned on the basis of a majority. Highlighting the NDA government's performance, Shinde claimed the Centre had lifted 32 crore people above the poverty line and was providing free foodgrain to 80 crore beneficiaries.
He also said Maharashtra had received Rs 12 lakh crore from the Narendra Modi government, compared with Rs 2 lakh crore during the previous UPA government's 10-year tenure. Targeting the Opposition, Shinde accused it of pursuing "corruption first" politics, while asserting that the NDA government was committed to a "nation first" approach.
Without naming Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said that those who had "betrayed" Bal Thackeray's ideology and Hindutva but were now invoking Lord Ram for their political interests.
On farmers' welfare, Shinde said the state government had fulfilled its farm loan waiver commitment and removed hurdles linked to the Rs 50,000 incentive scheme. He reiterated that farmers' welfare remained the government's priority and assured that all necessary measures would be taken in their interest.
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