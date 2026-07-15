ETV Bharat / state

Shinde Bats For Delimitation, Says It's Necessary For Better Governance And Development

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday stressed the need for delimitation, saying the exercise was necessary to ensure that people in large constituencies get justice and development reaches them effectively. He also expressed confidence that the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill would be passed during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with six party MPs who switched over from Shiv Sena (UBT), Shinde said Lok Sabha constituencies now had populations of 20-25 lakh, making it increasingly difficult for MPs to effectively address developmental needs.

"Delimitation is necessary so that people in large constituencies get justice and development reaches them effectively," he said.

Backing the Women's Reservation Bill, Shinde said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shown the courage to introduce the legislation, which had long remained a subject of discussion. He alleged that the Opposition had blocked the Bill in the previous Parliament session and appealed to all parties to support it in the coming session.

The Constitution amendment bill sought to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from the present 543 to a maximum of 850 before the next parliamentary polls in 2029.

On April 17, during an extended sitting of Parliament, the Constitution amendment bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha was defeated in the Lower House, with 298 members voting in support of the bill and 230 MPs voting against it. Out of the 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.

On his meeting with Shah, Shinde said discussions focused on development-related issues concerning the constituencies represented by the MPs who switched from Shiv Sena (UBT) to his party, including irrigation projects in Marathwada, railway and road infrastructure, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, urban development, rural development and other pending proposals.