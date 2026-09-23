ETV Bharat / state

Eknath Shinde And Uddhav Thackeray Acquitted After 17 Years In Vasant Davkhare Defamation Case

the Kalyan District and Sessions Court, Judge Santosh Aage acquitted 'UBT' party Chief Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former Member of Parliament (MP) Anand Paranjpe, and the Kalyan Shiv Sena Corporator late Rajendra Deolekar, citing lack of substantial evidence in a verdict of a defamation case filed seventeen years ago by the late Vasant Davkhare, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (unified) ( ETV Bharat )

Thane: The Kalyan District and Sessions Court on Wednesday acquitted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray in a defamation case filed seventeen years ago by the late Vasant Davkhare, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Speaker of Maharashtra State Assembly,

Judge Santosh Aage acquitted Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, former Member of Parliament (MP) Anand Paranjpe, and Kalyan Shiv Sena Corporator late Rajendra Deolekar, citing a lack of substantial evidence.

During the 2009 Lok Sabha election campaign, Shiv Sena (then undivided) chief Thackeray, Shinde, Paranjpe played a few audio and video recordings of Davkhare in a public rally. The event was organised by the late Deolekar. Paranjape was the Shiv Sena (undivided) candidate, while Davkhare represented NCP in that election.

Paranjpe had won the elections and subsequently, Davkhare filed a defamation suit, alleging that Shiv Sena leaders had tarnished his reputation by playing those recordings in that rally.

Paranjpe was present in court for the final hearing, while the others were represented by their lawyers. Advocate Jayesh Wani, a spokesperson for Shiv Sena (UBT) presented arguments on behalf of the party.

During the trial, testimonies of 20 witnesses, including several party workers and office bearers, were taken. Along with them, statements of police officers deployed at the venue at the time of that rally, police personnel, organisers of that rally, and the investigating officer were recorded.