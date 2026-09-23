Eknath Shinde And Uddhav Thackeray Acquitted After 17 Years In Vasant Davkhare Defamation Case
Judge Santosh Aage also acquitted former Member of Parliament Anand Paranjape, citing a lack of substantial evidence. Reports Sidhharth Kamble
Published : September 23, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
Thane: The Kalyan District and Sessions Court on Wednesday acquitted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray in a defamation case filed seventeen years ago by the late Vasant Davkhare, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Speaker of Maharashtra State Assembly,
Judge Santosh Aage acquitted Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, former Member of Parliament (MP) Anand Paranjpe, and Kalyan Shiv Sena Corporator late Rajendra Deolekar, citing a lack of substantial evidence.
During the 2009 Lok Sabha election campaign, Shiv Sena (then undivided) chief Thackeray, Shinde, Paranjpe played a few audio and video recordings of Davkhare in a public rally. The event was organised by the late Deolekar. Paranjape was the Shiv Sena (undivided) candidate, while Davkhare represented NCP in that election.
Paranjpe had won the elections and subsequently, Davkhare filed a defamation suit, alleging that Shiv Sena leaders had tarnished his reputation by playing those recordings in that rally.
Paranjpe was present in court for the final hearing, while the others were represented by their lawyers. Advocate Jayesh Wani, a spokesperson for Shiv Sena (UBT) presented arguments on behalf of the party.
During the trial, testimonies of 20 witnesses, including several party workers and office bearers, were taken. Along with them, statements of police officers deployed at the venue at the time of that rally, police personnel, organisers of that rally, and the investigating officer were recorded.
The procedure under Section 313 regarding the charges against the accused leaders was completed. During the hearing, in the month of August, Shinde and Thackeray too had recorded their statements before the court through video conferencing. Thackeray had denied all the allegations levelled against him.
During the trial, the defense raised certain questions and expressed doubts regarding the alleged audio recordings, its transcript, the forensic report, and the investigation process. The defense argued in court that the accused had no direct connection to creating the original recordings on the Compact Disc, which they played. The defense also asserted that there was no concrete evidence to substantiate their claims.
After examining all aspects of the case and highlighting the lack of strong evidence as well as inconsistencies and flaws in the sequence of events, the court acquitted all the accused.
Advocate Wani told ETV Bharat, "This defamation case was filed out of political vendetta. Political leaders were deliberately implicated in the matter with a vengeful motive. There was also an intention to gain an electoral advantage. The witnesses in the case were unreliable, and records indicate their statements were taken even before the incident occurred. The alleged sequence of events was incorrect and fabricated. Consequently, citing the lack of strong evidence and pointing out numerous investigative flaws, the court has acquitted Uddhav Thackeray. Truth has prevailed."
Paranjpe said, "This defamation case, stemming from political allegations, was filed by late Vasant Davkhare. We have always held Davkhare in high esteem, and we will continue to do so. Following his defeat, Davkhare filed a complaint and initiated a legal case regarding this matter. There was no substance to the case. We have now received justice."