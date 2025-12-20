ETV Bharat / state

Eknath Shinde Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Being Dishonest With The Nation

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of being dishonest with the nation and believing Pakistan's narrative.

Shinde, who also heads the Shiv Sena, was speaking after Congress leader and former deputy mayor of the Pune civic body Ulhas Bagul switched over to his party here.

Rahul Gandhi “defames the country by going abroad and believing Pakistan’s narrative. Rahul Gandhi even appears happy, claiming that India lost a war within an hour. What kind of patriotism is this? This is treason and dishonesty with the country,” Shinde said. “His love for Pakistan seems to be growing. But the people of India won’t forgive him for such conduct,” he added.

The Sena chief said the country had witnessed several scams before 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office. “Show me a single scam after 2014,” he said.

He said PM Modi has the backing of 140 crore Indians. “Elections are being conducted peacefully across the country. The more allegations are made against Modi, the stronger the people’s support for him becomes,” he said.