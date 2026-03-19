ETV Bharat / state

'Ek Ghar Sparrow Ka, Ek Ghar Hamara': One Woman Revives Sparrow Population In Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Aartificial nests were installed across residential colonies across Bharatputr and beyond ( ETV Bharat )

Bharatpur: The fading chirp of sparrows in urban neighbourhoods is slowly returning to the city skyline, thanks to a grassroots conservation movement that began with a simple message: 'Ek Ghar Sparrow Ka, Ek Ghar Hamara'.

What started as a modest personal effort has now evolved into a nationwide campaign, helping restore sparrow habitats and awareness about urban biodiversity.

Leading the initiative is conservation volunteer Kavita Singh, who launched the campaign nearly three years ago after noticing the sudden disappearance of sparrows that once thrived in courtyards and rooftops.

She began from her own home, installing 11 artificial nests despite hardly seeing sparrows in the vicinity. To her surprise, sparrows occupied the nests within minutes of installation. The moment reinforced a crucial insight — the birds had not vanished entirely; they simply lacked safe nesting spaces in increasingly concrete-heavy cities.

Encouraged by the response, the initiative expanded across Bharatpur and beyond.

The campaign formally took shape at the Hanuman Temple located inside the campus of Maharani Shri Jaya College, Bharatpur in Rajasthan, where sparrow numbers had sharply declined. Temple priests recalled that sparrows earlier nested in mesh coverings near ceiling fans, but eggs often fell during summer when fans were in use, sometimes killing the birds.

To address this, dedicated nesting boxes were installed, eventually evolving into a sparrow colony within the campus. Today, more than 100 nests are in place, all occupied, with the campus once again echoing with sparrow activity.