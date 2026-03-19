'Ek Ghar Sparrow Ka, Ek Ghar Hamara': One Woman Revives Sparrow Population In Rajasthan's Bharatpur
The sparrow lover and her dedicated team developed a dedicated 'Gauraiya Conservation Bagichi': A garden designed specifically for sparrows.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Bharatpur: The fading chirp of sparrows in urban neighbourhoods is slowly returning to the city skyline, thanks to a grassroots conservation movement that began with a simple message: 'Ek Ghar Sparrow Ka, Ek Ghar Hamara'.
What started as a modest personal effort has now evolved into a nationwide campaign, helping restore sparrow habitats and awareness about urban biodiversity.
Leading the initiative is conservation volunteer Kavita Singh, who launched the campaign nearly three years ago after noticing the sudden disappearance of sparrows that once thrived in courtyards and rooftops.
She began from her own home, installing 11 artificial nests despite hardly seeing sparrows in the vicinity. To her surprise, sparrows occupied the nests within minutes of installation. The moment reinforced a crucial insight — the birds had not vanished entirely; they simply lacked safe nesting spaces in increasingly concrete-heavy cities.
Encouraged by the response, the initiative expanded across Bharatpur and beyond.
The campaign formally took shape at the Hanuman Temple located inside the campus of Maharani Shri Jaya College, Bharatpur in Rajasthan, where sparrow numbers had sharply declined. Temple priests recalled that sparrows earlier nested in mesh coverings near ceiling fans, but eggs often fell during summer when fans were in use, sometimes killing the birds.
To address this, dedicated nesting boxes were installed, eventually evolving into a sparrow colony within the campus. Today, more than 100 nests are in place, all occupied, with the campus once again echoing with sparrow activity.
As the campaign gathered momentum, artificial nests were installed across residential colonies. So far, over 2,000 nests have been installed across Bharatpur. The result is that at least as many sparrows have settled within the city. Wherever nests were placed, the tiny birds were seen occupying these.
Newly developing residential areas are also being integrated into the drive to ensure sparrows find secure habitats amid rapid urbanisation.
Designer Sparrow Garden
Giving the initiative a fresh direction this year, Kavita and her team developed a dedicated 'Gauraiya Conservation Bagichi': A garden designed specifically for sparrows. The garden, which has shrub-style vegetation, fruit-bearing plants like bougainvillea, lemon and berries, safe feeding and nesting zones and over 100 nests, have recreated a natural ecosystem supportive of sparrows.
The conservation garden has been developed near Apna Ghar, emerging as a model for community-driven urban wildlife restoration.
What began as a neighbourhood effort, has now spread across India. Sparrow houses designed under the campaign have reached residents in nearly every state through both online and offline distribution. Over 20,000 sparrow nests were distributed nationwide in three years.
Kavita now says the movement proves that small, consistent citizen efforts can make a visible ecological impact.